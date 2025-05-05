Car Deal of the Day: Flashy Ford Capri for £256 a month will get the neighbours talking

Good to drive; large 77kWh-battery model

We can't remember a car that revives a much-loved model name from the past, yet gets so many enthusiasts so hot under the collar – but that's exactly what the Ford Capri did in 2024. With the dust now settled, Ford's Capri for the modern age is now looking like excellent value for money for those who crave a practical and spacious electric coupe-SUV.

Take this deal from Allen Leasing through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, for example. You'll be forking out just £256.25 a month after an initial payment of £3,075, for a three-year deal with an annual mileage limit of 5,000.

There are cheaper Capris available – from as little as £238 if you're interested – but that’s for the smaller-battery, 52kWh car. This deal is for the longer-range 77kWh version, and is well worth the extra £18 a month in our book.

The 77kWh battery pack gives a range of 389 miles, although disappointingly the maximum DC charging rate is just 135kW, meaning a 10-80-per-cent charge will take around half an hour.

It's worth the wait, though, because the Capri is good to drive. It may be based on the same platform as a smattering of Volkswagen ID models, but the Ford feels noticeably more involving to drive, with sharper steering and better body control. Meanwhile, a total of 286bhp is sent to the rear wheels.

The interior is the same as you'll find in the Capri's sister, the Explorer, so it's well laid out, nicely finished, and has some excellent tech. The Capri is also pretty roomy, with excellent rear passenger space and an impressive 572-litre boot.

This deal gives you a Capri in Style trim, so there are luxuries such as a 14.6-inch touchscreen, a soundbar, LED headlights and intelligent adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go.

