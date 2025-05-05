Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Flashy Ford Capri for £256 a month will get the neighbours talking

Controversial name aside, the Ford Capri is a spacious and practical coupe-SUV that’s good to drive. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 January.

By:George Armitage
29 Jan 2026
Ford Capri - front cornering
  • Good to drive; large 77kWh-battery model
  • Well equipped; spacious interior
  • Only £256.25 a month

We can't remember a car that revives a much-loved model name from the past, yet gets so many enthusiasts so hot under the collar – but that's exactly what the Ford Capri did in 2024. With the dust now settled, Ford's Capri for the modern age is now looking like excellent value for money for those who crave a practical and spacious electric coupe-SUV.

Take this deal from Allen Leasing through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, for example. You'll be forking out just £256.25 a month after an initial payment of £3,075, for a three-year deal with an annual mileage limit of 5,000. 

There are cheaper Capris available – from as little as £238 if you're interested – but that’s for the smaller-battery, 52kWh car. This deal is for the longer-range 77kWh version, and is well worth the extra £18 a month in our book.

The 77kWh battery pack gives a range of 389 miles, although disappointingly the maximum DC charging rate is just 135kW, meaning a 10-80-per-cent charge will take around half an hour.

It's worth the wait, though, because the Capri is good to drive. It may be based on the same platform as a smattering of Volkswagen ID models, but the Ford feels noticeably more involving to drive, with sharper steering and better body control. Meanwhile, a total of 286bhp is sent to the rear wheels. 

The interior is the same as you'll find in the Capri's sister, the Explorer, so it's well laid out, nicely finished, and has some excellent tech. The Capri is also pretty roomy, with excellent rear passenger space and an impressive 572-litre boot.

This deal gives you a Capri in Style trim, so there are luxuries such as a 14.6-inch touchscreen, a soundbar, LED headlights and intelligent adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go.

Ford Capri - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Capri leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Capri page.

Deals on Ford Capri rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 5Cash £34,406Avg. savings £7,650
New Hyundai Ioniq 5

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £48,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Cupra Tavascan

Cupra Tavascan

New in-stock Cupra TavascanCash £33,567Avg. savings £14,407
New Cupra Tavascan

Configure now

Check out the Ford Capri deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

