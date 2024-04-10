Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Ford Focus ST Edition is Ford’s “most complete” hot hatch ever

Ford is making big claims about its latest fast family car, which adds exclusive equipment but no more power

by: Richard Ingram
10 Apr 2024
2024 Ford Focus ST Edition - front tracking 11

Ford’s heritage when it comes to fast family cars is arguably among the richest of any manufacturer, but now the maker is claiming to have made the “most complete Ford hot hatch ever” with this: the £42,905 Ford Focus ST Edition.

Featuring adjustable KW coilover suspension and 363mm Brembo front brakes, the Ford Focus ST Edition utilises the same 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox as existing Focus STs, boasting 276bhp and 420Nm of torque. Ford says the car will do 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds.

In addition to the “road and track-ready” performance tweaks, the ST Edition features options including a B&O stereo upgrade, plus the Driver Assist Pack and Winter Pack as standard – the latter featuring a heated steering wheel and Ford’s Quickclear windscreen. All cars come in Azura Blue with High Gloss Black details, while inside the cabin gets Motion Blue highlights. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Going back to that performance hardware, Ford says that adjustable suspension is 10mm lower than standard, and can be adjusted manually by another 20mm. The set-up offers 12 ‘jounce’ settings and 16 ‘rebound’ settings; the car comes with a technical document detailing recommended suspension settings, including parameters specific to the gruelling Nurburgring Nordschleife race circuit.

Elsewhere, there’s a set of 19-inch alloy wheels that reduce unsprung mass by 10 per cent at each corner. These are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres, apparently for optimised acceleration, braking and cornering. 

The Ford Focus ST Edition is on sale now, priced from £42,905 – a £5,200 premium over the existing Focus ST. No estate variant is planned at this stage, and that Ford Focus ST Edition isn’t set to be offered with the brand’s seven-speed automatic transmission.

Where do you think the Ford Focus ST Edition ranks within the list of the best hot hatchbacks? Let us know in the comments...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the our team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best cheap hot hatchbacks
Best cheap hot hatches - four way header image
Best cars & vans

Best cheap hot hatchbacks

Need an affordable car which delivers on both power and practicality? These cheap hot hatches fit the bill
2 Apr 2024
Top 10 best hot hatchbacks to buy 2024
Best hot hatchbacks - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best hot hatchbacks to buy 2024

The best hot hatches offer giant-killing performance and a gripping drive, all wrapped in a user-friendly package
25 Jan 2024
Ford Focus ST review
Ford Focus ST - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Ford Focus ST review

The Ford Focus ST is neither the fastest nor the cheapest hot hatch, but it’s up there with the very best
27 Jun 2023
Ford Focus ST Track Pack vs Hyundai i30 N: 2023 twin test review
Ford Focus ST Track Pack vs Hyundai i10 - front tracking
Car group tests

Ford Focus ST Track Pack vs Hyundai i30 N: 2023 twin test review

The Track Pack version of the Focus is the latest fast Ford. We put it through its paces against Hyundai’s i30 N hot hatch
10 Jun 2023

Most Popular

New 2024 Vauxhall Frontera is a family-friendly SUV priced to worry rivals
Vauxhall Frontera - front
News

New 2024 Vauxhall Frontera is a family-friendly SUV priced to worry rivals

Vauxhall’s value-focused Frontera SUV will replace the Crossland with ICE and EV powertrains
9 Apr 2024
‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’
Opinion - Triumph
Opinion

‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’

Mike Rutherford thinks there needs to be more British car companies selling sensibly priced cars on the world stage
7 Apr 2024
MG4 EV XPower vs Cupra Leon 2024 twin test: can electric beat petrol?
MG4 Xpower and Cupra Leon - front tracking
Car group tests

MG4 EV XPower vs Cupra Leon 2024 twin test: can electric beat petrol?

Is an electric hot hatch a match for a petrol one?
6 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content