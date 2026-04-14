The Ford Ranger has been our Pick-up of the Year for the past three years and yet Ford is continuing to make its truck more appealing than ever with a new two-seat, double-cab variant.

That’s right, despite having four doors, this new Ranger only comes with a pair of seats. Ford says that removing the rear seats but retaining the extra cabin space means another layer of versatility. “Not every customer wants, needs or uses the rear seats in their Ranger – in many cases using this space to store equipment like tools, a change of clothes, even a cooler containing breakfast, lunch and dinner for extra-long working days,” a spokesperson said.

Ford has added a bulkhead behind the front seats and because the rear seats are permanently removed (there are no seat belts or rear windows either), customers of the two-seater should be able to claim 100 per cent plant and machinery allowance and apply the flat-rate company van Benefit-in-Kind (BiK). To make the rear space more accommodating for equipment and stowage, there are aluminium panels in place of the glass, a new lining bed and heavy-duty floor anchor points.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The only trim level that will get the ‘Double Cab 2-Seat’ variant is the mid-range Wildtrak, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given it’s the most popular version of the Ranger. It’ll also be offered with both plug-in hybrid and diesel powertrains.

The Ranger is available in two-seat guise already, although that’s for the single-cab model. If you’re looking for deals on all forms of the Ford Ranger then check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service for some tempting offers.

Ford says it has plans to broaden the offering later this year and beyond, so keep an eye out for potentially a two-seat XL, XLT or maybe even the range-topping, fully-kitted Platinum.

Pricing for Double Cab 2-Seat hasn’t been announced, but expect it to sit around the same £42,350 (excluding VAT) mark as the diesel, or around the same £46,241 (excluding VAT) as the Wildtrak PHEV.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...