Ford Ranger MS-RT set to gain new special edition at Paris Motor Show
Will Ford finally give us the performance gains the Ranger MS-RT’s looks deserve?
Ford’s performance-focused RS and ST models have been in steady decline over recent years, but if you want a new fast Ford you can still turn to MS-RT. The tuning firm’s long-standing partnership with the Blue Oval will soon bring the latest version of the Ford Ranger MS-RT pick-up truck to the Paris Motor Show.
Ford’s partnership with MS-RT (short for M-Sport Road Technology), has not only given us wild-looking variants of the Transit Custom and Transit Connect, but since 2021, there’s been a Ranger MS-RT too.
The latest Ranger MS-RT arrived in 2024 and while we thought it looked great, it wasn’t quite the high performance Ranger Raptor alternative we'd hoped it would be. Well, MS-RT has just teased a new version of the Ranger MS-RT that’ll make its debut at the Paris Motor Show on 12 October.
The teaser video is short and only shows the front of the Ranger MS-RT briefly, but it does highlight a new bonnet stripe that’s not available on the current car. The previous Ranger MS-RT saw a Limited Edition model arrive shortly after its launch so it’s feasible that Ford’s commercial vehicle partnership with MS-RT could be cooking up something similar for 2027.
At just over £52,000 excluding VAT, the existing Ranger MS-RT is £6,000 more than the standard Wildtrak on which it’s based, though it comes with a suite of sporty visual upgrades. There’s flared wheel arches, 21-inch diamond-cut wheels, a special honeycomb grille, a built-in splitter on the front bumper, a lip spoiler on the tailgate and a faux diffuser on the rear bumper.
While the MS-RT also comes with a wider track, larger tyres and a 40mm reduced ride height, it has the same powertrain as the Wildtrak. That means a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbocharged diesel putting out 237bhp and 600Nm of torque to a ten-speed automatic gearbox. It’s a strong engine but doesn’t pack the punch the MS-RT’s looks lead you to expect - not when the flagship Raptor has 287bhp from its V6 petrol engine.
The Ford Ranger’s long-time rival, the Toyota Hilux, was launched in an all-new generation this year. It’s already on sale through the Auto Express Buy A Car service with an average saving of over £1,500, but we’re still waiting on the new GR Sport version to truly go up against Ford’s Ranger MS-RT offering.
Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...