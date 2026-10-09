Ford’s performance-focused RS and ST models have been in steady decline over recent years, but if you want a new fast Ford you can still turn to MS-RT. The tuning firm’s long-standing partnership with the Blue Oval will soon bring the latest version of the Ford Ranger MS-RT pick-up truck to the Paris Motor Show.

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Ford’s partnership with MS-RT (short for M-Sport Road Technology), has not only given us wild-looking variants of the Transit Custom and Transit Connect, but since 2021, there’s been a Ranger MS-RT too.

The latest Ranger MS-RT arrived in 2024 and while we thought it looked great, it wasn’t quite the high performance Ranger Raptor alternative we'd hoped it would be. Well, MS-RT has just teased a new version of the Ranger MS-RT that’ll make its debut at the Paris Motor Show on 12 October.

The teaser video is short and only shows the front of the Ranger MS-RT briefly, but it does highlight a new bonnet stripe that’s not available on the current car. The previous Ranger MS-RT saw a Limited Edition model arrive shortly after its launch so it’s feasible that Ford’s commercial vehicle partnership with MS-RT could be cooking up something similar for 2027.