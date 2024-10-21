Genesis GV60 Premium long-term test: a welcome step up in class

Verdict

These are still early days for me and the Genesis, but I’m certainly enjoying the step up in class from my previous two electric cars, a Volkswagen ID.3 and a BYD Dolphin. The kit, quality and comfortable seats are what have impressed me initially, and I’m relishing getting to grips with more of its many features as we head into winter.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Miles: 856

856 Efficiency: 3.9 miles per kWh

You don’t need to be eagle-eyed to notice that there’s something very different about my appearance in the photos on these pages. Gone is my usual uniform of jeans and black T-shirt, replaced by something altogether smarter.

The reason is my latest car from the Auto Express fleet, a Genesis GV60. I’ll be running it for the next six months and it’s certainly a step up the automotive social ladder for me. Hence, I’m taking some pride in it, dressing accordingly and keeping the badge gleaming.

In fact, that badge has already been the cause of much confusion, because friends and neighbours keep complimenting me on my new Bentley. I can understand their confusion, and I imagine it’s not lost on the Genesis design team that their badge bears more than a passing resemblance to the renowned British luxury brand’s.