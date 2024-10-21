Genesis GV60 Premium long-term test: a welcome step up in class
First report: premium electric SUV joins our fleet for six months
Verdict
These are still early days for me and the Genesis, but I’m certainly enjoying the step up in class from my previous two electric cars, a Volkswagen ID.3 and a BYD Dolphin. The kit, quality and comfortable seats are what have impressed me initially, and I’m relishing getting to grips with more of its many features as we head into winter.
- Miles: 856
- Efficiency: 3.9 miles per kWh
You don’t need to be eagle-eyed to notice that there’s something very different about my appearance in the photos on these pages. Gone is my usual uniform of jeans and black T-shirt, replaced by something altogether smarter.
The reason is my latest car from the Auto Express fleet, a Genesis GV60. I’ll be running it for the next six months and it’s certainly a step up the automotive social ladder for me. Hence, I’m taking some pride in it, dressing accordingly and keeping the badge gleaming.
In fact, that badge has already been the cause of much confusion, because friends and neighbours keep complimenting me on my new Bentley. I can understand their confusion, and I imagine it’s not lost on the Genesis design team that their badge bears more than a passing resemblance to the renowned British luxury brand’s.
More reviews
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Still, those designers clearly deserve a pat on the back, because no one has ever accused me of sticking a fake badge on something undeserving. In other words, to the untrained eye, this all-electric Korean SUV looks like a proper Bentley. It clearly appeals to our neighbour’s cat, too, given that he has taken to sunning himself on the rear spoiler.
Perhaps most importantly, the GV60 is also going down well with me and my family. I’m only a few weeks into the loan, but the high quality is what has impressed me most so far. Although Genesis is a brand owned by the Hyundai Group, the interior could easily pass for something from a prestige German brand. And that’s despite the fact that this is the entry-level version of the car.
Open the door – neatly, the flush exterior handles pop out when the driver walks up to the car with the key in their pocket – and the first thing you notice is the bright upholstery. It’s artificial leather, but it does a very decent job of impersonating the real thing.
I’m also delighted to report that the grey/white colour scheme is bearing up well in the face of occasional assaults from my 10-year-old daughter, who loves nothing more than a football match followed by a pack of Mini Cheddars on the way home. The GV60’s Saville Silver paintwork (a £740 option) is also coping well with muddy football club car parks and the generally awful weather lately.
Equally impressive is the on-board tech, which is very user-friendly; the main display is a touchscreen, but it can also be operated via a clickwheel on the centre console. Plus there are several easily used controls on the steering wheel, along with a few buttons that I can programme as shortcuts.
The positive news continues when I look at more practical elements of the car. Firstly, it has more space than our three-person family really needs – not that I’m complaining, especially with seats as comfortable as these. And secondly, the GV60 is proving a very comfortable companion on my regular trips to visit family on the Sussex coast. That 160-mile round trip isn’t even close to troubling the official range of 300+ miles, and average efficiency of 3.9 miles/kWh seems good.
However, there are a couple of negatives. The ride around town is a little too firm and the relatively large turning circle makes the car harder to manoeuvre than I’d like.
Overall, though, life with the Genesis is good and I’m looking forward to smartening my act up even further in the coming months.
|Model:
|Genesis GV60 Premium
|Rating:
|4 stars
|On fleet since:
|August 2024
|Price new:
|£53,300
|Powertrain:
|77.4kWh battery, single e-motor, 226bhp
|CO2/BiK:
|0g/km/2%
|Options:
|Saville Silver exterior (£740), Innovation pack (£2,810), Bang & Olufsen audio (£990), Sunroof (£1,120), Vehicle-to-load pack (£880), Auto-dimming door mirror (£80), Copper caliper colour (£280)
|Insurance:
|Group: 40 Quote: £999
|Mileage/efficiency:
|865 miles/3.9 miles/kWh
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.