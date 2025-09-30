The 0 Series Saloon Prototype will be joined by its SUV twin, which looks a little more conventional but rides on the same all-new EV platform. Another proponent of “thin, light, and wise”, Honda promises a spacious and flexible cabin with an “unrestricted field of view”, something that’s been achieved with surprisingly thin pillars for a modern car (that thick C-pillar excepted).

Advertisement - Article continues below

Integrating the battery into the floor has also kept the interior spacious without the need for a very tall roofline, while that blocky rear end has been designed so that luggage can be realistically stacked to the ceiling, rather than just under a parcel shelf.

Both models feature extensive use of aluminium in their construction (an indirect nod to two iconic Hondas of the past, the NSX and the original Insight), simpler battery casings, and smaller, more power-dense electric motors.

Two-wheeled Hondas… and a rocket

Joining the 0 Series cars in Tokyo will be several other forms of Honda’s motorised transport: an electric battery-swappable scooter called the CUV e: (yes, that colon is meant to be there), a version of the 1100cc Rebel cruiser motorcycle with a dual-clutch gearbox, a new CB1000F, an all-new electric motorcycle, and an electrically-assisted mountain bike called the e-MTB.

Then there are the even larger exhibits: A mock-up of the cabin for the HondaJet Elite II (if you’d like to see how the top 0.1 per cent live…), and a honking great outboard motor, the BF350, to strap to the back of your favourite boat. Biggest of all is a model of Honda’s experimental rocket; Honda isn’t just confined to planet earth, it seems.

Those of a motorsport persuasion will also be drawn to a McLaren-Honda MP4/4, the car that won 15 out of the 16 races in the 1988 F1 season, and a 1994 NSR 500 Grand Prix motorcycle, like the one ridden to dominant victory that year by Mick Doohan. Expect the usual lineup of gleeful kei cars, including an all-electric N-One e: (again with the colons) and the new Prelude, too.

The 2025 Japan Mobility Show runs from October 29-30 for the press, and then October 31 to November 9 for the public.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…