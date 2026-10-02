Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Honda Civic Type R refreshed for 2027, but the UK can't have it

Hot hatch gets a range of desirable updates for US and other markets, but emissions rules mean it won’t come here

By:Jordan Katsianis
2 Oct 2026
2027 Honda Civic Type R - front 3/411

Honda has given the Civic Type R a substantial update for 2027, introducing a range of choice updates to the already brilliant hot hatchback. However, the firm has no plans to re-introduce the model to UK or European showrooms, after it was taken off-sale earlier this year. 

Key updates include a new front bumper which has been subtly reshaped for improved aerodynamics and engine cooling. There’s also new mapping for the adaptive suspension and rev-matching function, plus further calibration of the already excellent brakes. These detail changes are typical of Honda when it comes to its high-performance models, building on existing packages via incremental changes.

There are also new options to freshen up the styling and equipment. These include the addition of a Meteorite Grey paint finish, plus a new engine cover under the bonnet that harks back to previous Civic Type Rs. Inside, the red bucket seats now feature three-stage heating for the first time, as well as a new stitching pattern. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The door cards and dash, meanwhile, are now wrapped in black Ultrasuede, and many of the car’s silver highlights on the air-conditioning controls and air vents have been switched to black. This is complemented by a darker finish of silver to the iconic solid aluminium gear knob and centre console.

Finally, Honda has given the digital interface a Google-derived overhaul, with integrated Google Maps and other services including Gemini and Amazon’s Alexa. This is promised to totally change how users interact with the nine-inch touchscreen, which is still on the small side for its class. 

For European customers, though, it’s all something of a moot point, as the Civic Type R won’t pass incoming Euro 7 emissions regulations. With Honda out of the game, Audi about to exit with its RS 3 and Mercedes killing its A 45 S, the upper hot hatchback class is looking increasingly bare. 

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Three-car garage: Used BMW 6 Series, Lexus RC F and Honda Civic Type R for under £85,000
Three-car garage for £85,000 - header image

Three-car garage: Used BMW 6 Series, Lexus RC F and Honda Civic Type R for under £85,000

Pure-electric cars not getting your pulse racing? Try these cars and their iconic engines
Features
4 Apr 2026
Long-term test: Honda Civic Type R
Honda Civic Type R - Civic and Golf

Long-term test: Honda Civic Type R

Final report: Type R gets a standing ovation as it bows out of the UK on a high
Long-term tests
4 Feb 2026
Stop waiting and buy that dream performance car now, it might just save you money!
Opinion - buying a performance car

Stop waiting and buy that dream performance car now, it might just save you money!

Auto Express’s news editor reckons now is a great time to buy a depreciation-busting, second-hand performance car
Opinion
2 Feb 2026
Best track day cars 2026
Best track day cars - header image

Best track day cars 2026

Whether you're looking to shave tenths off your lap time or just wanna have fun, these are the UK's best track day cars
Best cars & vans
15 Jan 2026

Most Popular

New Polestar 2 will ‘beat’ BMW i3, according to dynamics boss
Polestar 2 - exclusive image

New Polestar 2 will ‘beat’ BMW i3, according to dynamics boss

The new Polestar 2 is set to morph into a true sports saloon – with strong emphasis on the sporty side of things
News
29 Sep 2026
Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head
Cupra Raval vs Renault 5

Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head

The sporty Cupra Raval is the first of the VW Group’s electric superminis on sale, but can it get the better of the retro-themed Renault 5
Car group tests
29 Sep 2026
New BMW i3 gets a huge £10k price cut with arrival of 40 xDrive model
BMW i3 50 xDrive - front 3/4

New BMW i3 gets a huge £10k price cut with arrival of 40 xDrive model

More details emerge of new i3 line-up, with 40 xDrive model providing a more affordable alternative to 50 xDrive launch edition
News
30 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content