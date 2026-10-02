Honda has given the Civic Type R a substantial update for 2027, introducing a range of choice updates to the already brilliant hot hatchback. However, the firm has no plans to re-introduce the model to UK or European showrooms, after it was taken off-sale earlier this year.

Key updates include a new front bumper which has been subtly reshaped for improved aerodynamics and engine cooling. There’s also new mapping for the adaptive suspension and rev-matching function, plus further calibration of the already excellent brakes. These detail changes are typical of Honda when it comes to its high-performance models, building on existing packages via incremental changes.

There are also new options to freshen up the styling and equipment. These include the addition of a Meteorite Grey paint finish, plus a new engine cover under the bonnet that harks back to previous Civic Type Rs. Inside, the red bucket seats now feature three-stage heating for the first time, as well as a new stitching pattern.

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The door cards and dash, meanwhile, are now wrapped in black Ultrasuede, and many of the car’s silver highlights on the air-conditioning controls and air vents have been switched to black. This is complemented by a darker finish of silver to the iconic solid aluminium gear knob and centre console.

Finally, Honda has given the digital interface a Google-derived overhaul, with integrated Google Maps and other services including Gemini and Amazon’s Alexa. This is promised to totally change how users interact with the nine-inch touchscreen, which is still on the small side for its class.

For European customers, though, it’s all something of a moot point, as the Civic Type R won’t pass incoming Euro 7 emissions regulations. With Honda out of the game, Audi about to exit with its RS 3 and Mercedes killing its A 45 S, the upper hot hatchback class is looking increasingly bare.

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