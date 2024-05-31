Watch out G-Class: new Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept previews off-road focused variant

Worried the new Jeep Wagoneer S wouldn’t be as capable off-road? Well, fear not, as the iconic American brand has now revealed the Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept, which previews a more rugged production variant, should be along shortly.

There’s few official details about the mechanical changes under the skin, but Jeep has confirmed the production model’s Selec-Terrain system has been enhanced, plus there’s the fitment of a new locking rear differential that’s unique to the concept. This builds on the standard car’s dual-motor powertrain, which draws power from a 100kWh battery pack mounted between the axles.

The concept features a significantly taller ride height, with 31.5-inch off-road tyres mounted on smaller 18-inch wheels, again, unique to the concept. This is then joined by new bumpers that dramatically improve approach and departure angles, featuring more rugged and scratch-proof materials. These also incorporate heavy-duty tow hooks and, at the front end, a new grille and headlight design that could be introduced on lower-trim production models.

Inside, the cabin is also significantly different from the models we’ve seen so far, losing the production car’s full-width black panel in favour of a new design that integrates just the one touchscreen interface. This also likely previews a lower-spec interior option, which is joined by more rugged and outdoor-friendly materials on the seats, dash and floors.

Jeep hasn’t confirmed precisely when a production-version of the Wagoneer S Trailhawk might be available, but with a clear mandate to offer the most off-road capable option in any given segment, we’d be very surprised not to see it along in the next 12-24 months.

What do you think of the new Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...