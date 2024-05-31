Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Watch out G-Class: new Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept previews off-road focused variant

Never one to ignore its heritage, the Wagoneer S’s sleek style gets a rugged overhaul

by: Jordan Katsianis
31 May 2024
Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept front 3/417

Worried the new Jeep Wagoneer S wouldn’t be as capable off-road? Well, fear not, as the iconic American brand has now revealed the Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept, which previews a more rugged production variant, should be along shortly.

There’s few official details about the mechanical changes under the skin, but Jeep has confirmed the production model’s Selec-Terrain system has been enhanced, plus there’s the fitment of a new locking rear differential that’s unique to the concept. This builds on the standard car’s dual-motor powertrain, which draws power from a 100kWh battery pack mounted between the axles. 

The concept features a significantly taller ride height, with 31.5-inch off-road tyres mounted on smaller 18-inch wheels, again, unique to the concept. This is then joined by new bumpers that dramatically improve approach and departure angles, featuring more rugged and scratch-proof materials. These also incorporate heavy-duty tow hooks and, at the front end, a new grille and headlight design that could be introduced on lower-trim production models. 

Inside, the cabin is also significantly different from the models we’ve seen so far, losing the production car’s full-width black panel in favour of a new design that integrates just the one touchscreen interface. This also likely previews a lower-spec interior option, which is joined by more rugged and outdoor-friendly materials on the seats, dash and floors. 

Jeep hasn’t confirmed precisely when a production-version of the Wagoneer S Trailhawk might be available, but with a clear mandate to offer the most off-road capable option in any given segment, we’d be very surprised not to see it along in the next 12-24 months. 

What do you think of the new Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

