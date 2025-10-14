New KGM Torres Hybrid rolls in and it’s cheaper than the petrol

KGM has bolstered its Torres range with a new hybrid engine option. The powertrain, which is branded as a Dual-Tech Hybrid system, has been developed in partnership with BYD and should broaden the appeal of the KGM Torres in the competitive mid–size SUV class.

The Korean brand formerly known as SangYong usually trades on the simple premise of offering a lot of car for the money and this looks to be the case with the new Torres Hybrid. Prices start at £35,995 in upmarket K40 trim, undercutting the base petrol Torres in lesser K30 trim by £800. Given that there are currently discounts of around £1,250 available on new KGM Torres models through our Buy A Car service, it should be possible to pay a little less, too.

The Torres Hybrid pairs a 1.5-litre turbo engine with two electric motors and a six-speed e-DHT automatic gearbox. Total power for the system is rated at 175bhp, and torque is 300Nm. It’s enough to get the 4,705mm-long, 1,670kg Torres from 0-62mph in nine seconds before maxing out at 112mph. The car can tow up to 1,300kg.

KGM claims that the Torres Hybrid can do 95 per cent of city driving on electric power and all-electric driving is still possible at speeds of up to 62mph, supported by a three-level regenerative braking system to recharge the battery. Official WLTP fuel economy is rated at 46.1mpg, which doesn’t look particularly special in a world where the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid can top 50mpg and Nissan’s Qashqai e-Power records 62mpg. We’ll have to wait and see how the Torres performs on our real-world tests.

The powertrain is the first hybrid system offered by KGM and it incorporates no fewer than nine different driving modes that adjust the hybrid powertrain for different scenarios. They include an EV mode that will stick with electric power for as long as possible, HEV mode for the optimum mix of power sources, and an engine-only mode to preserve the charge in the battery.

The new Hybrid joins the standard petrol versions of the Torres as well as the all-electric Torres EVX in what is now a comprehensive line-up. In terms of equipment, the K40 trim level gets you the Torres’ twin 12.3-inch displays: a central touchscreen and a driver’s information display. There’s powered, heated and ventilated front seats, climate control, a reclining bench seat in the rear and interior ambient lighting with no less than 32 colours to choose from. There’s also a full package of driver-assistance and safety kit.

