Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia PV5 Spielraum concepts are designed for both work and play

Korean brand Kia has only just revealed its new range of vans, but is already giving us a clue to the new PV5’s full potential

By:Jordan Katsianis
3 Apr 2025
Kia PV5 Spielraum concept - front angled4

Kia has revealed two PV5 Spielraum concepts at the Seoul Mobility Show, showing off how much buyers will be able to personalise the company’s new commercial vehicles. The two concepts have been built in collaboration with LG and are based around the German word Speilraum, which means playspace. Here, that applies in two ways: firstly as a mobile workspace, and secondly a more lifestyle-oriented vehicle designed for outdoor picnics.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The PV5 Spielraum Studio concept has been designed as a sort of mobile office, and is fitted with various LG home appliances, such as a coffee machine and smart mirrors. These are all powered by an AI software system that can monitor the user’s schedule and make recommendations to optimise the workflow. 

By contrast, the second concept, PV5 Glow, is set up as the ultimate picnic vehicle. Inside is a campervan-like kitchen set-up, integrating appliances including a fridge, wine cooler and oven. Kia has also integrated colour-changing LG lighting panels for an extra layer of customisation. 

The amazing bit about this collaboration between Kia and LG is that the intention is to bring both models to the market sometime in 2026. And beyond that, the pair will co-develop these appliances and the integration of AI technology to create some truly wild future products. 

Kia will be responsible for the car’s technical elements, including the battery-electric powertrain that is available in 51.5 and 71.2kWh sizes in the existing production car. These power a front-mounted e-motor producing 161bhp and 250Nm of torque. Kia quotes a range of around 249 miles on the regular PV5, but this figure will likely drop for any production version of these concepts due to their extra weight. 

Kia PV5 Spielraum concept - rear angled

Kia’s PV5 will be arriving in the UK later this year, and while it’s unlikely that we’ll see versions of these concepts in Europe, the brand is still considering a more traditional camper van, with the head of Kia’s PBV division, Sangdae Kim, telling Auto Express: “We have been studying many different use cases in the market. Camping cars is one of the important domains for our potential market, so considering our PV5, we are going to study the camping car market.”

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Kia PV5 ‘light camper’ confirmed for production alongside huge range expansion
Kia PV5 Passenger - side

Kia PV5 ‘light camper’ confirmed for production alongside huge range expansion

A new leisure vehicle is on the cards for Kia’s new all-electric commercial range
News
3 Apr 2025
Kia has grown into a firm UK favourite, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down
Opinion - Kia Success

Kia has grown into a firm UK favourite, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down

Paul Barker explains why the Korean brand is managing to win the hearts of so many British buyers
Opinion
5 Mar 2025
Kia EV1 “definitely” in company’s electric-car plan
Kia EV2 Concept - full front

Kia EV1 “definitely” in company’s electric-car plan

Korean firm will continue to embrace EVs, with city-car rival to Volkswagen ID.1 and Cupra Raval in the works
News
27 Feb 2025
New Kia PV5 finally arrives as it looks to challenge the electric van elite
Kia PV5 - van front

New Kia PV5 finally arrives as it looks to challenge the electric van elite

Technical information has now been revealed for Kia’s VW ID.Buzz rival, with the electric MPV boasting up to 249 miles of range
News
27 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal – signed, sealed and delivered for less than £305 a month
BYD Seal - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal – signed, sealed and delivered for less than £305 a month

The BYD Seal is a Tesla Model 3 rival, and a very good one at that. It’s our Deal of the Day for 31 March
News
31 Mar 2025
Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025
Best April Fools&#039; day jokes 2025

Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025

We round up this year’s best car-related April Fools’ jokes, along with a few of the more famous japes from years gone by
Features
1 Apr 2025
Skoda Enyaq review
Skoda Enyaq 85 - front

Skoda Enyaq review

If you're looking for an all-electric family SUV that will fit effortlessly into daily life, the Skoda Enyaq is an excellent choice
In-depth reviews
31 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content