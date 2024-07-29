Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia EV3 electric SUV is cheaper than a Volvo EX30 and Cupra Born

Kia’s compact all-electric SUV offers up to 372 miles of range; first examples arrive with customers later this year

by: Ellis Hyde
29 Jul 2024
Kia EV3 - front18

The all-new Kia EV3 is set to go on sale on 1 August, and prices for the compact all-electric SUV will start from £32,995 – about £2,000 less than key rivals like the Volvo EX30 and Cupra Born, and undercutting the slightly larger Kia Niro EV by more than £4,000. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The entry-level EV3 ‘Air’ offers up to 267 miles of range, thanks to a 58.3kWh battery, or for an extra £2,000, buyers can get a larger 81.4kWh unit that’s good for 372 miles on a single charge. ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models are fitted with the bigger battery as standard, but due to their larger wheels, the maximum range is reduced to 347 miles. Every EV3 uses a 201bhp electric motor, driving the front wheels. 

Standard kit across the range includes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 5.3-inch climate control screen and 12.3-inch touchscreen all housed in a single panel – just like in the Kia EV9 seven-seat SUV, from which the EV3 borrows plenty of other styling cues.

Kia EV3 - rear18

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also feature, along with a reversing camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels. Smart cruise control and driver-attention warning are among the suite of driver-assistance technologies onboard, too. 

The EV3 GT-Line is priced from £39,495 and adds sportier styling, 19-inch rims, gloss-black exterior trim and rear privacy glass, while the interior gets two-tone seat upholstery, alloy pedals, a sliding centre console and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

The top-of-the-range EV3 GT-Line S starts from £42,995, and features luxuries like an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display, an openable sunroof, ‘premium relaxation’ front seats, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree surround view camera and blind-spot monitoring.

Premium paint options cost £625 extra on Air and GT-Line trim, but come standard with GT-Line S cars, which are the only ones available with an energy-saving heat pump that costs £900 extra.

Click here for our list of the electric cars with the longest range...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Kia EV3 is a £30k electric car with a 372-mile range
Kia EV3 - front
News

New Kia EV3 is a £30k electric car with a 372-mile range

Kia expands its electric line up with the EV3 – taking plenty of inspiration from the flagship EV9
23 May 2024
Chunky new Kia EV3 to be revealed on 23 May
Kia EV3 - front teaser
News

Chunky new Kia EV3 to be revealed on 23 May

The Kia EV9’s baby brother will look almost identical to the charming EV3 Concept revealed last year
6 May 2024
New Kia EV3 spotted ahead of summer blockbuster reveal
New Kia EV3 Spy shot front 3/4
News

New Kia EV3 spotted ahead of summer blockbuster reveal

The baby electric SUV will be unveiled this summer and draw on Kia’s flagship seven-seat EV9
11 Apr 2024
New Kia EV3 to be unveiled in summer 2024
Kia Concept EV3 - front
News

New Kia EV3 to be unveiled in summer 2024

Kia released further details on its all-new, all-electric SUV at its Investor Day
5 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New Lancia Ypsilon 2024 review: quirky supermini has plenty of potential
Lancia Ypsilon - front
Road tests

New Lancia Ypsilon 2024 review: quirky supermini has plenty of potential

The Lancia Ypsilon will take on supermini rivals such as the Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208 if it comes to the UK
26 Jul 2024
New 2024 Cupra Leon hot hatch goes on sale in UK
Cupra Leon facelift 2024 reveal
News

New 2024 Cupra Leon hot hatch goes on sale in UK

Cupra’s heavily revised Leon comes with more kit, but at a higher price
25 Jul 2024
'Luxury car' tax grab to hit 70% of EVs, fuelling calls for exemption
Luxury car tax
News

'Luxury car' tax grab to hit 70% of EVs, fuelling calls for exemption

New Labour Government urged by UK motor industry to address concerns of potential EV purchasers and boost uptake of electric vehicles among private bu…
25 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content