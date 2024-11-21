New 501bhp Kia EV9 GT range-topper adds some bite to the stylish seven-seater

The battery pack is the same as a standard long-range EV9 model, with a 99.8kWh capacity running on an 800V electronic architecture. As well as being lighter and more compact than a simpler 400V system, it also allows ultra-high speed charging of more than 200kW, which will top up the battery from 10-80 per cent in around 25 minutes.

There is no word on official range as yet, but as is normal for high-performance flagships, we expect the standard car’s 313-mile maximum to suffer slightly. A figure of just under 300 miles is likely, or substantially less if you make regular use of the performance on offer. We expect Kia’s multi-stage regenerative braking system to feature, complete with its one-pedal driving mode.

Beyond the extra power are a few key chassis upgrades, including that electronic LSD that will stop an inside wheel from spinning up under hard acceleration. The GT also sees the first use of adaptive dampers in a Kia SUV, which should improve both handling and comfort. The maker has also upgraded the brakes, which sit behind new 21-inch wheels and wide-section tyres on all four corners.

To go with the new wheels are a few bespoke styling elements, including a slightly different bumper treatment, plus a set of acid-green callipers also seen on the smaller EV6 GT. This colour is replicated with neon highlights across the cabin, and can be matched to the car’s ambient lighting system.

The seats aren’t too dissimilar to the standard model’s in shape, but feature a bespoke leather and microsuede fabric, offset with more acid-green stitching and a GT logo. Completing the cabin upgrades is a new three-spoke steering wheel with a unique GT button that gives direct access to the sportiest driver mode.

Pricing and final UK specifications have yet to be finalised, but considering the price point of the existing dual-motor GT-Line S (priced at £76,025), we suspect the GT will easily crack £85k when it arrives next year. This puts it in very close proximity to electric seven-seater SUVs such as the Volvo EX90 and Tesla Model X, not to mention high-spec five-seat rivals such as the Audi SQ6 e-tron, Polestar 3 and BMW iX.

