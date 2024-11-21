New 501bhp Kia EV9 GT range-topper adds some bite to the stylish seven-seater
Revealed at the LA Motor Show, Kia’s flagship EV9 GT also packs virtual gearshifts as with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Kia has revealed its new range-topping, high-performance Kia EV9 GT electric SUV at the Los Angeles Motor Show, adding some serious punch to the futuristic-looking seven-seater.
But the new flagship EV9 doesn’t just add a big chunk of power and some more torque. It also brings with it Kia’s first use of elements such as virtual gear shifts (VGS), and the electronic limited-slip differential (LSD) that have been so successful in turning sister brand Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N into a class-leading performance car.
Underpinning the EV9 GT’s upgrades is a big power boost to an estimated 501bhp, generated by two electric motors – one on each axle. This is split between a 214bhp front unit and a 362bhp rear motor, with total peak power providing that combined figure. This represents a 122bhp increase over the existing dual-motor GT-Line car, and should see a 0-62mph time of around 4.4 seconds – or 4.3 seconds for the 0-60mph sprint as quoted for the US-market model revealed in LA.
As mentioned, Kia has integrated the use of a VGS that emulates gearchanges either automatically, or through the use of steering wheel paddles. This sort of system was first introduced with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, but unlike that more obviously sporty model, the EV9’s system isn’t paired with a fake engine noise, instead “replicating the sounds of the gearshifts” – in Kia’s own words.
The battery pack is the same as a standard long-range EV9 model, with a 99.8kWh capacity running on an 800V electronic architecture. As well as being lighter and more compact than a simpler 400V system, it also allows ultra-high speed charging of more than 200kW, which will top up the battery from 10-80 per cent in around 25 minutes.
There is no word on official range as yet, but as is normal for high-performance flagships, we expect the standard car’s 313-mile maximum to suffer slightly. A figure of just under 300 miles is likely, or substantially less if you make regular use of the performance on offer. We expect Kia’s multi-stage regenerative braking system to feature, complete with its one-pedal driving mode.
Beyond the extra power are a few key chassis upgrades, including that electronic LSD that will stop an inside wheel from spinning up under hard acceleration. The GT also sees the first use of adaptive dampers in a Kia SUV, which should improve both handling and comfort. The maker has also upgraded the brakes, which sit behind new 21-inch wheels and wide-section tyres on all four corners.
To go with the new wheels are a few bespoke styling elements, including a slightly different bumper treatment, plus a set of acid-green callipers also seen on the smaller EV6 GT. This colour is replicated with neon highlights across the cabin, and can be matched to the car’s ambient lighting system.
The seats aren’t too dissimilar to the standard model’s in shape, but feature a bespoke leather and microsuede fabric, offset with more acid-green stitching and a GT logo. Completing the cabin upgrades is a new three-spoke steering wheel with a unique GT button that gives direct access to the sportiest driver mode.
Pricing and final UK specifications have yet to be finalised, but considering the price point of the existing dual-motor GT-Line S (priced at £76,025), we suspect the GT will easily crack £85k when it arrives next year. This puts it in very close proximity to electric seven-seater SUVs such as the Volvo EX90 and Tesla Model X, not to mention high-spec five-seat rivals such as the Audi SQ6 e-tron, Polestar 3 and BMW iX.
