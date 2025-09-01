New-look Kia Stonic hopes to steal the Ford Puma's thunder

The Kia Stonic was launched in 2017, making it the brand’s oldest model you can currently buy as a new car. So in a bid to keep it looking and feeling modern, the small crossover has been given a thorough facelift, along with new interior technology.

The fresh look has been heavily influenced by newer models such as the Sportage, Picanto and Kia’s all-electric offerings including the EV3 and EV5. Bringing the Stonic in line with Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design themes, there’s a completely new front end featuring the ‘Star Map’ LED headlight signature, while the alloy wheels, rear lights and rear bumper are all new too. As a result of the tweaks, the Stonic is 15mm longer than before, although it has the same 352-litre boot capacity.

European specifications for the new Stonic are set to be revealed in October along with pricing later this year. However, we don’t expect a huge change over the current model’s £22,085 entry-point with the Kia still likely to undercut the Volkswagen T-Cross and Nissan Juke, which start at £25,425 and £24,045 respectively.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Two trim levels have been shown off for other markets, but we’ll have to wait and see if UK buyers will be given the choice of both. The differences between the ‘Base Line’ and ‘GT-Line’ include bumpers, wheels and even the steering wheel design.