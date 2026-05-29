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Lamborghini is happy about its EV delay, but not because of Ferrari’s Luce backlash

As Ferrari reels from Luce fallout, Lambo bosses remain convinced EV tech is still not ready to deliver the “masterpiece” that Raging Bull buyers expect

By:Ellis Hyde
29 May 2026
Lamborghini Lanzador electric GT concept

Lamborghini is feeling pretty good about its decision to delay the launch of its first electric car until sometime after 2030. However, the fierce public backlash and share price slump following the reveal of the Ferrari Luce EV earlier this week apparently isn’t the reason. 

The Lamborghini Lanzador that was originally slated to arrive in 2028 was to be the Italian outfit’s first petrol-free model and we now know it would have been a direct, if slightly higher-riding, rival to Ferrari’s Luce. 

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But earlier this year, the company announced the ‘2+2 Ultra-GT’, as it calls it, would now be a plug-in hybrid, citing weak demand for EVs in the luxury super sports segment as the reason. Ferrari, in contrast, has fulfilled its promise of a zero-emission prancing horse – to a very mixed reception.

In an interview with Auto Express, Stefano Cossalter, product director for the Lamborghini Urus and forthcoming Lanzador, said: “We're not commenting on what other car manufacturers are doing, but we believe our strategy is the right one. 

“It's about the acceptance of [a Lamborghini EV] and the maturity of technology, because if we have to come out with an electric car, it has to be a masterpiece in terms of performance.” 

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Cossalter acknowledges that there are plenty of fast electric cars out there, including more than a few from Chinese brands such as BYD and Xiaomi. However, straight-line acceleration is not all Lamborghini is interested in. He explained: “We believe that the technology is not yet mature enough to deliver the kind of emotion and performance an electric Lamborghini has to deliver.”

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Cossalter quickly added: “I do like electric cars, don't get me wrong! It's not that I'm against them, quite the contrary. I really like, from an engineering standpoint, the precision, and the torque steer. You can really make a beautiful controlled car and make it a lot of fun. But we need to deliver emotions, as well as  proper performance for this car.”

Importantly, Lamborghini has not completely abandoned the idea of making an electric car, just postponed its plans. A spokesperson for the company told us earlier this year that, from a technological perspective, Lamborghini is “fully prepared for full electric”. This was reaffirmed by Cossalter, who said: “Of course, we didn't stop the development on batteries, cell chemistry and so on. This is still going.”

In the meantime, Lamborghini is doubling down on hybrid tech. As we mentioned, the Lanzador is still coming, but as a PHEV, and the next-generation Urus due in 2029 will also feature a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain. It’s been confirmed the company will continue to produce its legendary V12 engine past 2030 as well. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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