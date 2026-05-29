Lamborghini is happy about its EV delay, but not because of Ferrari’s Luce backlash

Lamborghini is feeling pretty good about its decision to delay the launch of its first electric car until sometime after 2030. However, the fierce public backlash and share price slump following the reveal of the Ferrari Luce EV earlier this week apparently isn’t the reason.

The Lamborghini Lanzador that was originally slated to arrive in 2028 was to be the Italian outfit’s first petrol-free model and we now know it would have been a direct, if slightly higher-riding, rival to Ferrari’s Luce.

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But earlier this year, the company announced the ‘2+2 Ultra-GT’, as it calls it, would now be a plug-in hybrid, citing weak demand for EVs in the luxury super sports segment as the reason. Ferrari, in contrast, has fulfilled its promise of a zero-emission prancing horse – to a very mixed reception.

In an interview with Auto Express, Stefano Cossalter, product director for the Lamborghini Urus and forthcoming Lanzador, said: “We're not commenting on what other car manufacturers are doing, but we believe our strategy is the right one.

“It's about the acceptance of [a Lamborghini EV] and the maturity of technology, because if we have to come out with an electric car, it has to be a masterpiece in terms of performance.”