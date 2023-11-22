Jaguar Land Rover CEO hits back over Range Rover theft issues

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell has addressed concerns around the high theft rates of Range Rovers, after an investment of £10m from the company to tackle the issue.

Speaking to Auto Express, Mardell said “the Range Rover is not Britain’s most stolen vehicle. There are no JLR models in the top three [most stolen cars] in the calendar year 2023. The figures for 2023 show a 27.2 per cent decline in Range Rover theft year on year.”

Mardell accepted that “we need to keep improving” in terms of decreasing car thefts. He went on to say that thefts of the Range Rover Sport were down 28.6 per cent and that for the ‘new’ Land Rover Defender, only 134 cars have been stolen out of 45,200 on the road - at a rate of 0.3 per cent - since its launch in 2019.

In regard to connected issues with insurance for Land Rover products, Mardell added: “There is no reason why any insurance company shouldn’t readily insure those vehicles. The insurance industry is clearly not using the data. They are very slow to respond to data, that’s the reality. We know how upsetting this is. We’ve had employees, I’ve had friends where vehicles have been stolen.”

JLR measures to combat thefts

Jaguar Land Rover launched a new safety system to prevent criminals ‘hacking’ into its cars back in late 2023. The system is designed to counter keyless entry attacks to a car's 'Body Control Module' (BCM) to unlock the car and drive away without the key.