Jaguar Laund Rover pledges £1 million for UK police to battle car thefts

Forget the Conservative and Labour parties’ plans to recruit more police officers; Jaguar Land Rover has committed to invest “more than £1 million” into the UK’s police force in order to tackle organised crime.

In case you weren’t aware, JLR has come under scrutiny in recent months and years as Land Rover and Range Rover products have been deemed ‘uninsurable’ by some insurance companies. This was due to a rise in keyless car thefts of the firm’s products and despite JLR recalling several models in order to remedy security issues, even JLR’s own insurance scheme won’t cover some customers’ cars.

This latest announcement is an extension of the £300,000 already pledged by JLR to help police get a grip on the criminal gangs that are succeeding in stealing both Land Rovers and models from other brands, then shipping them out of the country.

While the original wad of cash was intended to facilitate extra policing at ports such in the likes of Felixstowe, Southampton and Tilbury, the additional lump sum will not only support local police forces across the country, but will also enable the formation of a new national intelligence gathering unit, specialising in car theft gangs.

JLR says its plan is working, with over 650 officers having received additional training and pilot schemes already reporting arrests and recoveries of stolen vehicles. The firm says this, along with the aforementioned security updates, is why the number of Range Rovers found at ports was down 49 per cent in 2023, compared with the previous year.