News

Jaguar Land Rover offers £150 a month towards new Range Rover insurance

The new insurance contribution includes Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, but not the Velar or Evoque

by: Chris Rosamond
8 May 2024
Range Rover - rear tracking

Range Rover’s fight back against spiralling insurance costs that have afflicted the brand in recent months now includes the offer of three years of monthly insurance contributions for buyers of its most expensive models.

The £150 monthly ‘insurance contribution’ is on offer to buyers of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, in a promotion that runs to 30 September this year. Anyone taking up the offer within that period will be eligible to receive the monthly payout for three years in total.

JLR says it is continuing to work closely with the insurance industry, in the face of generally spiralling premiums “exacerbated by the targeting of luxury vehicles by organised crime groups”.
Measures it has already adopted include the launch of its in-house insurance product last October, a £15m investment in back-dating vehicles from 2018 onwards with latest security upgrades, and even donating cash to extend an underfunded police force’s ability to target crooks at container ports.

According to its latest statement, Jaguar and Land Rover Insurance has already provided more than 37,500 quotes for clients with average monthly premiums of less than £180. Other new measures that JLR is promoting include what it calls “industry-first intelligence sharing” about which specific older vehicles have been updated as part of its security upgrade roll-out. 

“By providing unprecedented levels of real-time data, JLR gives insurers the most accurate information to inform premiums for owners of its Range Rover, Defender and Discovery vehicles,” the firm says. Meanwhile, although  2018-on cars already have security upgrades available, JLR says its engineers are also working on software upgrades that can be rolled out to older 2016 and 2017 vehicles.

The company is at pains to point out that its latest generation of vehicles are proving a tough nut to crack for the crime gangs. “Police National Computer (PNC) data shows that since January 2022, only 0.2% of new Range Rover and new Range Rover Sports have been stolen, and only 0.3% of new Defenders since its launch in 2020,” the company says.

Have you had problems getting insurance on your Range Rover or Land Rover car? Let us know in the comments...

Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

