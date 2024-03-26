New twin-turbo V8 Land Rover Defender OCTA halo model enters new realm of performance

Land Rover has officially teased a new halo version of the Defender, the Defender OCTA. Due to pack state-of-the-art chassis technology and a twin-turbocharged V8 engine from the new Range Rover, this will no-doubt be the most expensive and extreme Defender yet.

Few official details have emerged so far, but we do know that the twin-turbocharged V8 referenced will be the 4.4-litre unit sourced from BMW that’s used at the top of the Range Rover range. This model should have at least the same 523bhp figure as the current V8 powered Range Rover Sport, but could potentially match the new Range Rover SV with upwards of 600bhp. This would make the Land Rover Defender OCTA the most powerful Defender yet, by some margin.

This power will be sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed transmission and Land Rover’s latest generation four-wheel drive system. The other big piece of technical news is the adoption of the same 6D Dynamics suspension system that’s also found in the new Range Rover Sport SV. This system essentially pairs an air-spring setup with hydraulically cross linked dampers that also allow for the wholesale removal of the car’s anti-roll bars.

This technology gives engineers the chance to totally change the behaviour of the suspension actively, depending on the surface. On tarmac, the system will be able to stabilise the Defender OCTA under roll and pitch, while off-road the dampers can be slackened right off. Thanks to the lack of anti-roll bars, this ultimate Defender will also have increased wheel articulation, making it even more capable than the already impressive standard Defender model.

As well as this clever new hardware, the Defender OCTA will also have widened arches covering much larger and wider tyres, as well as a range of bespoke bodywork additions with a new diamond badge that’s specific to this model. The interior will also feature its own updates, with elements like the unique OCTA drive mode selectable from the lower section of the steering wheel.

The Land Rover Defender OCTA will be revealed later this year, with prices to start way over the existing V8-powered models that already crack £100,000 and closer to the £160,000 Mercedes charges for its G 63.

