Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Range Rover Electric to offer performance of V8 and ultra-rapid charging

Teaser images give us first look at zero-emission Range Rover, which will offer class-leading refinement and off-road ability

by: Richard Ingram
13 Dec 2023
Range Rover Electric - teaser 15

Land Rover has given us our first official look at the forthcoming Range Rover Electric, with a series of teaser images and a few early nuggets of information. It’s shaping up to be the most luxurious version of the flagship 4x4, but with no compromises when it comes to performance or off-road ability.

A total of five pictures have been issued so far, showing close ups of the car’s trim and grille, as well as unique EV-branded centre caps for the alloy wheels. A short teaser video accompanied the images, revealing that owners of the zero-emission Range Rover won’t be troubled with a manual-opening charge port; the electrically operated door slides right to left to reveal the car’s CCS plug and charge indicators.

In typical EV fashion, the grille looks more flush than on the standard Range Rover – presumably for efficiency reasons, and because the car’s batteries and electric motors require less cooling. There’s copper-coloured trim on the side of the car, though it’s not clear at this stage whether this will be specific to the EV, or an option across the range.

Despite Land Rover revealing a close-up picture of the electric Range Rover’s tailgate and rear light cluster, there are no obvious changes to the design here. That means the same darkened lamps and full-width black trim, featuring the usual Range Rover lettering. We’d assume the EV does without any kind of tailpipes in the lower bumper, but JLR’s has left this to our imagination for the time being.

The Range Rover EV will sit on the same Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform as the existing petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models, and be built in the same factory in Solihull in the West Midlands. Jaguar Land Rover says the batteries and electric drive units – details of which are still under wraps – will be assembled at the company’s new Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton.

Range Rover Electric - teaser 25

JLR says the electric Range Rover will “deliver performance comparable to a flagship V8” when it goes on sale in 2024. The only other technical details revealed so far surround the car’s 800-volt electrical architecture – similar to the system used in the Porsche Taycan. This should give the Range Rover access to the UK’s expanding network of 350kW ultra-rapid charge points, and while battery sizes haven’t been confirmed, we’d expect a 10-80 per cent charge to be possible in under 30 minutes – even for a battery of 100kWh or more.

Thomas Müller, Executive Director for Product Engineering at JLR said, “We are on target to create the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever. The magic ingredients that underpin the success of Range Rover remain unchanged – now offered with zero tailpipe emissions.”  

But it will also be able to perform off road, just as any Land Rover product should. The firm says the car’s testing regime will see it “subjected to one of the most rigorous engineering sign-off programmes ever – to confirm capability spanning extreme temperatures, all conditions and every terrain”. Land Rover says the Range Rover EV will be able to wade to depths of 850mm – the same as a coil-sprung current-generation Defender.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Along with the images and early information, Land Rover has confirmed that a waiting list is now open, though pre-orders won’t start until some time in 2024. 

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director for Range Rover said, “Since going on sale in 2021, the latest generation Range Rover has set a new benchmark for desirability. Across the globe, we’re seeing the highest levels of client demand in our 53-year history.

“Because of this unprecedented success story, we’re now opening the official waiting list for the opportunity to be among the first to place a pre-order for the most anticipated Range Rover of recent times.”

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the our team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Recommended

Range Rover D350 HSE: long-term test review
Auto Express editor-in-chief Steve Fowler standing with multiple generations of Range Rover
Long-term tests

Range Rover D350 HSE: long-term test review

Final report: heritage models demonstrate the strength of our luxury 4x4’s bloodline
12 Oct 2023
Top 10 best luxury SUVs 2023
Best luxury SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best luxury SUVs 2023

These are the 10 best posh SUVs on the UK market right now
8 Aug 2023
Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2023
Best luxury cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2023

Indulge yourself with our list of the most luxurious cars on sale today
24 Jul 2023
New 2023 Range Rover: SV Bespoke service updated and new powertrains added
Range Rover PHEV
News

New 2023 Range Rover: SV Bespoke service updated and new powertrains added

The new flagship Range Rover gets more powerful plug-in hybrid versions
17 May 2023

Most Popular

New Nissan Qashqai to get radical look and all-electric power
Nissan Qashqai exclusive image - front
News

New Nissan Qashqai to get radical look and all-electric power

Major investment in Nissan’s Sunderland plant underpins the new fourth-generation Qashqai
8 Dec 2023
New Omoda 5 to take on the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson when it arrives in early 2024
Omoda 5 - front
News

New Omoda 5 to take on the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson when it arrives in early 2024

The new Omoda 5 SUV will only be available with an all-electric powertrain when it hits the UK next spring, but a hybrid option is expected later
8 Dec 2023
Best new cars coming in 2025 and beyond
Best new cars coming in 2025 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2025 and beyond

From electric cars to supercars, this is our list of all the best new cars coming in 2025 and beyond
8 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content