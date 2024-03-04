Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Range Rover Velar replacement spotted: electric coupe-SUV struts its stuff

This is the first time we’ve spotted a possible all-electric Velar replacement in action

by: Alastair Crooks
4 Mar 2024
Range Rover Velar replacement EV - front 3

Range Rover is readying its all-electric fleet of cars with an EV version of the full-size Range Rover coming in 2025. Joining it will be a sleek coupe-SUV as spied here, which could preview the future of the Velar coupe-SUV model. 

The Range Rover Electric will go on sale later on in 2024 as the firm’s first all-electric car. Following close behind will be this model, caught in prototype form here for the first time. Judging by its dimensions, this test car could be an all-electric mid-size SUV that’ll take the place of the Velar in Range Rover’s line up. 

Rather than use a version of the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform that’ll underpin the full-size Range Rover Electric, the electric Velar replacement will sit on the firm’s new EMA platform. The firm said in 2023 the first car to make use of this technology would be a “medium-size modern luxury SUV” that will go into production in 2025, and will be a “model from the Range Rover family”. After initial plans to make EMA a multi-fuel platform, it was confirmed to be electric-only. 

The positioning of the electric Velar will place it directly under the Range Rover Electric as a rival to the new Porsche Macan EV, Maserati Grecale Folgore and the upcoming BMW Neue Klasse SUV.

In terms of design we can immediately see the car has a more rakish appearance than the already pretty sleek Velar. The headlight arrangement looks similar to the current Range Rover’s, along with a prominent grille that we expect will be largely filled-in to enhance aerodynamics. Moving to the side profile, there are bulky wheel arches housing some massive alloy wheels and a sloped windscreen to reduce drag. The section of bodywork behind the third-pillar is merely a decoy, other angles show this to be a more coupe-SUV shape with a pronounced rear shoulder line. A pair of thin rear lights conform to Range Rover’s current design language. 

Given the new car rides on an all-new platform, there’s little in the ways of technical details around, but 800V architecture is expected to allow up to 350kW rapid charging.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

