Best luxury electric cars
With their quiet, powerful performance, electric cars are well suited to delivering a high level of luxury, these are the pick of the current crop...
Few machines are as well suited to electric power as luxury cars. Combining smooth, silent and effortless progress with a sumptuous interior and exceptional quality, these battery-powered flagships offer the ultimate in refinement and comfort.
In recent years the luxury car class was dominated by large saloons such as the Mercedes S-Class. However, the adoption of electrification has allowed brands to be more flexible, offering everything from converted ICE models to SUVs and bespoke four-door coupes.
Despite their widely different approaches, all these cars aim to deliver the ultimate in high end technology, comfort and luxury. Some of these upper class contenders have been designed to offer the best chauffeur experience for well-heeled owners that like to ride in the back seats, while others aim to satisfy captains of industry that like to take the wheel.
Yet regardless of their size, shape or driving experience, all these luxury electric machines are vying to be considered as the ‘best car in the world’. So if you’ve got deep pockets and are in the market for a luxury electric car, which is best? Read on as we run the rule over the 10 best luxury electric cars in the business.
1. BMW i7
- Prices from £102,355
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 387 miles
Whether you love to drive or prefer to be driven, the BMW i7 has all the luxury car bases covered. The all-electric version of the brand’s 7 Series saloon, the imposing i7 features an interior that’s lavishly appointed, beautifully finished and crammed with cutting edge tech, including the option of a drop down wide-screen TV for those in the back. Speaking of which, the BMW benefits from plenty of room in the rear, with occupants able to stretch out in comfort on leather-trimmed, reclining seats.
Factor in the hushed regiment and plush ride and few cars will leave you feeling so relaxed and refreshed. Yet like all the German firm’s cars, the i7 is a delight to drive. Despite its vast dimensions and 2.7 ton kerbweight, the big BMW feels poised and precise on the road, while even the 449bhp entry-level single motor eDrive50 will blast from 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds. A range of up to 386 miles is the icing on the cake.
2. BMW iX
- Prices from £71,575
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 383 miles
When it comes to a luxury car that attracts attention, few models can match the BMW iX. With its bold slab-sided styling and prominent double kidney front grille the vast German SUV turns as many heads today as it did at its launch in 2021. Yet like the i7, the iX’s distinctive looks hide a luxury car that serves-up incredible levels of comfort, refinement and technology.
For starters, that boxy body covers an interior that delivers acres of space and is bursting with upmarket appeal. Top notch materials are used throughout, while highlights include the trademark curved digital dash and commanding high–set driving position.
On the move the emphasis is on comfort, with a supple ride, whisper quiet refinement and a range of up to 380 miles. And while the iX is no sports car, it handles with surprising agility and is backed by a serious turn of speed - the 610bhp M60 scorches from standstill to 62mph in a super-humbling 3.8 seconds.
3. Porsche Taycan
- Prices from £87,145
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 421 miles
The Porsche Taycan is a luxury saloon with the soul of a sports car. The legendary German brand’s first all-electric model hit showrooms in 2020 and immediately set new standards for EVs. Packing advanced 800-volt architecture it can add up to 80 per cent in as little as half an hour, while in range-topping Turbo GT guise it can zap from 0-62mph in a head-spinning 2.2 seconds.
Better still, a facelift in 2024 added even sharper looks and a boost in range, which depending on the model can be as much as 399 miles. However, the updates haven’t diluted the Taycan’s brilliant driving experience that effortlessly combines pin-sharp handling with enough comfort and silence to sooth the mood of any CEO at the end of a hard day. The Porsche also packs a top notch interior that oozes luxury appeal and is dripping in tech. Better still, with the practical Sport Turismo and rugged Cross Turismo, there’s a Taycan to suit every need.
4. Audi e-tron GT
- Prices from £108,320
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 305 miles
If you can’t quite stretch to a Porsche Taycan, then the Audi e-tron GT will serve-up a similar experience for less. In fact, under its sleek and sophisticated exterior, the Audi is pretty much identical to the Porsche. That means you get a similarly-sized interior that manages to be both snug and spacious, and while the e-tron’s cabin doesn’t feel quite as special, it is solidly built and crammed with tech.
The GT can’t quite match the Taycan for engaging driver appeal, but it still feels alert and agile, plus its softer suspension settings means it’s even better at soaking up bumps. All versions of the Audi feature dual motors for a confidence-inspiring quattro four-wheel drive set-up, while the flagship RS version packs 637bhp and a 0-62mph time of 3.3 seconds. However, the standard 523bhp version serves-up more than enough performance and a claimed 305 miles between battery top-ups.
5. Rolls Royce Spectre
- Prices from £332,055
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 329 miles
There’s no denying Rolls Royce went for bold with its first-ever EV - the striking Spectre Snapping the tape measure at nearly five and half metres and with a prominent chrome front grille topped with the famous spirit of ecstasy mascot, the lengthy two-door coupe has tons of road presence.
Its long rear-hinged doors are even more of a talking point, opening to reveal a sumptuous interior that pampers its occupants like few others. Soft leather seats and beautifully polished wood trim create a charming old school feel, but you get all the latest tech, too (although it’s not as roomy as you’d expect of such a large car). Effortless and silent power comes from a 577bhp twin motor set-up, while the 102kWh battery will waft you 329 miles between charges. Four-wheel steering helps deliver decent agility and, apart from some low speed firmness, the smooth-riding Spectre simply steamrollers bumps into submission.
6. Lotus Eletre
- Prices from £90,805
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 373 miles
‘Simplify and add lightness’ - that was the slogan coined by Lotus founder Colin Chapman nearly over 70 years ago. Packed with tech and weighing over two and half tons, the Eletre doesn’t exactly live up to the Norfolk firm’s traditions, but that doesn’t stop it being a brilliant luxury SUV.
For starters, with its impressive agile and precise handling it’s clearly been injected with a healthy dose of Lotus DNA. Yet this sporty appeal doesn’t come at the expense of comfort, with the Eletre proving to be a refined and smooth long distance cruiser. It’s fast too, with the flagship R delivering a jaw-dropping 893bhp for a 0-62mph time of just 2.9 seconds. The entry-level S is no slouch either, plus it claims a healthy 373 miles on a single charge. Factor in the eye-catching looks and an interior that combines space with pampering luxury and Lotus has a high-riding hit on its hands.
7. Lucid Air
- Prices from £94,000
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 512 miles
Lucid has only been around for a few years, but already this ambitious American brand has proved to be a breath of fresh air. Set-up by the same team of engineers that created the Tesla Model S, Lucid has ripped up the luxury car rule book for its new flagship saloon, the Air. Based on a bespoke platform, it manages to deliver Mercedes S-Class interior space in a car that’s no bigger on the outside than an E-Class.
The interior also offers a unique take on luxury, with bold shapes and rich materials combining with intuitive tech to serve-up a compelling blend of luxury and style. Yet while the Air is a brilliantly refined executive express, it can be turned into an agile and responsive sports saloon at the touch of a button. The top of the range Grand Touring model also manages to combine an outrageous 819bhp with a range of 521 miles. The only catch is that you can’t currently buy the Air in the UK.
8. Mercedes EQS
- Prices from £100,375
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 452 miles
As its name suggests, the EQS is Mercedes' all-electric luxury flagship saloon. Unlike the BMW i7, which shares many of its underpinnings with internal combustion 7 Series, the EQS has nothing in common with the brand’s S-Class. Sleekly styled to enhance aerodynamic efficiency, the EQS isn’t short of classy kerb appeal. Yet it’s the interior that’s the real star, the effortless mix of luxury and tech creating a real sense of occasion. A real highlight is the Hyperscreen, a huge 56-inch digital dashboard that stretches the full width of the cabin. There’s plenty of space too, particularly in the rear, while the multi-colour ambient lighting adds a touch of glamour after dark. The EQS isn’t as engaging to drive as the BMW, plus the ride isn’t as wafty as you’d expect, but there’s plenty of performance and strong refinement. Better still, depending on the model the Merc claims an anxiety busting range of up to 481 miles.
9. Lotus Emeya
- Prices from £90,805
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 379 miles
Lotus is on a roll at the moment. Hot on the heels of its Eletre SUV comes its all new luxury saloon, the Emeya. With formidable rivals such as the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes EQS firmly in its sights, the all-electric four-door serves-up a compelling blend of style, speed and sophistication. Based on the same Electric Premium Architecture as the Eletre, the Emeya comes with a twin motor set-up that packs an eye-popping 905bhp in flagship R guise.
There’s also a vast 112kWh battery for a claimed 379 mile range, while the 800V architecture allows 350kW charging and a 10-80 percent top-up in just 18 minutes. Despite its size and weight the Emeya serves-up agile and engaging handling, although the trade-off is a firm low speed ride. There will be no complaints about the interior, however, which is roomy enough for even the tallest company director and boasts a quality finish to rival the best in the business.
10. Genesis Electrified G80
- Prices from £69,905
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 323 miles
Five years ago nobody in Europe had heard of Genesis, but already the Korean brand has become a key premium player. Essentially Hyundai’s upmarket offshoot (just like Lexus is Toyota), the firm has created a stir with its eye-catchingly styled, fully electric GV60 SUV and its Bentley Bentayga-inspired GV80. However, for buyers looking for something a little more sober-suited and traditional, there’s the Electrified G80. Yet lurking beneath the big saloon’s straight-laced exterior is some cutting-edge EV tech.
With a large 87.2kWh battery the Genesis claims a strong 323 miles, while 800V architecture means a 10 to 80 percent charge can take as little as 20 minutes. Strong refinement and a soft ride means comfort trumps driver fun, but with 364bhp from its twin motor set-up the Genesis delivers a strong turn of speed. Crucially, the sumptuously finished and tech-laden interior lives up to the car’s luxury billing, with plenty of space to relax and a top notch finish.
The best luxury electric cars to buy now
|Rank
|Car
|Overall rating
|Price from
|1
|BMW i7
|4.0
|£102,355
|2
|BMW iX
|4.5
|£71,575
|3
|Porsche Taycan
|4.5
|£87,145
|4
|Audi e-tron GT
|4.0
|£108,320
|5
|Rolls Royce Spectre
|4.5
|£332,055
|6
|Lotus Eletre
|4.5
|£90,805
|7
|Lucid Air
|4.5
|£94,000
|8
|Mercedes EQS
|3.5
|£100,375
|9
|Lotus Emeya
|4.5
|£90,805
|10
|Genesis Electrified G80
|4.0
|£69,905
How to choose the best luxury electric car
Unlike family hatchbacks or compact crossovers, luxury cars are machines that are bought with the heart as much as the head. Board directors and CEOs are more likely to be swayed by a car’s eye-catching exterior style or the pampering luxury of its interior than they are by its list price or running costs. That said, you don’t get to be successful in business without having a keen eye on the bottom line.
As a result, luxury cars that are also EVs make a lot of sense. Many are run as company cars by their users, and with zero emissions at the tailpipe that means they face a Benefit-in-Kind tax of just 2%. For example, a higher rate earner will pay just £814 in tax to run an entry-level BMW i7 - a car that retails at just over £100,000. By contrast, the same person will be liable for just over £3,500 a year if they were to choose a basic £30,000 BMW 120i. There are equally massive savings to be made if you buy an EV through your business.
Other things to consider are whether you prefer to drive or be driven. If it’s the former, then cars like the Porsche Taycan and Lotus Eletre are the best bet, while those that have a chauffeur should be looking more closely at models such as the Genesis. And of course, if your luxury car needs to double as family transport, then the latest wave of upper crust SUVs will be at the top of your shopping list.
Fancy something faster? These are the fastest electric cars...