Few machines are as well suited to electric power as luxury cars. Combining smooth, silent and effortless progress with a sumptuous interior and exceptional quality, these battery-powered flagships offer the ultimate in refinement and comfort.

In recent years the luxury car class was dominated by large saloons such as the Mercedes S-Class. However, the adoption of electrification has allowed brands to be more flexible, offering everything from converted ICE models to SUVs and bespoke four-door coupes.

Despite their widely different approaches, all these cars aim to deliver the ultimate in high end technology, comfort and luxury. Some of these upper class contenders have been designed to offer the best chauffeur experience for well-heeled owners that like to ride in the back seats, while others aim to satisfy captains of industry that like to take the wheel.

Yet regardless of their size, shape or driving experience, all these luxury electric machines are vying to be considered as the ‘best car in the world’. So if you’ve got deep pockets and are in the market for a luxury electric car, which is best? Read on as we run the rule over the 10 best luxury electric cars in the business.

1. BMW i7