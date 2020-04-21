Best electric SUVs to buy 2025
The electric SUV market is growing rapidly, so we’re here to help you pick the best ones to buy
Britain is well on its way with the switch to electric power, and we are a nation in love with our SUVs. This means that the best electric SUVs really need to go that extra mile in order to stand out in this rapidly expanding sector of the market.
These cars may be fully electric, but running costs, price and practicality are still some of the most crucial deciding factors for SUV buyers. After all, many customers will be looking for a spacious family car with costs they can afford.
To help you decide on the best electric SUV to buy, our expert reviewers have tested every electric SUV on offer in the UK and whittled this ever-growing list down to the top 10. All of these cars are much kinder to the environment than combustion-powered SUVs, but they offer far more reasonable running costs, too.
Read on to find the best electric SUVs to buy right now, as well as expert advice on choosing the right electric SUV for you. We also answer some of the most frequently asked questions about these cars…
1. Hyundai Kona
At a glance
Power
156 - 218 BHP
0 - 62mph
7.8 - 8.8 secs
Top Speed
101 - 107 MPH
Efficiency
3.7 - 4.3 m/kWh
Range
234 - 319 miles
Insurance Group
25A - 33D
Hyundai took customer and road tester feedback to heart when designing the latest Kona, and it really shows. The original version was undoubtedly a decent one, but the Korean brand made great efforts to not carry its few flaws over to the second-generation model. As a result, there’s now more space inside the latest Kona, and an abundance of slick tech gives it a much more modern and premium feel. We like this small SUV so much that we crowned it our 2023 Car of the Year.
While there’s also the option of combustion and hybrid power, the fully electric Hyundai Kona is our pick of the bunch. Not only is it the most economical to run, the near-silent powertrain means it’s brilliantly refined, too.
Underneath, the latest Kona Electric is based on the same K3 platform as the Kia Niro EV, and it’s available with the choice of two batteries. The smaller 48kWh unit claims up to 234 miles of range, which isn’t class-leading but should prove enough for most drivers. If you cover long distances on a regular basis, the larger 65kWh battery boosts the Kona’s range to 319 miles. Whichever version you choose, the standard-fit heat pump will help the Hyundai to achieve similar numbers in the real world.
2. Tesla Model Y
At a glance
Power
347 - 426 BHP
0 - 62mph
3.5 - 5.9 secs
Top Speed
135 - 155 MPH
Efficiency
3.6 - 4 m/kWh
Range
319 - 372 miles
Insurance Group
45D - 50D
The Tesla Model Y pretty much offers the same plethora of technology, sizable batteries and eye-watering performance as the smaller Model 3, only here they’re all wrapped up in a more practical SUV body. This has proven such a successful package that the Model Y was officially the UK’s best-selling electric car in both 2023 and 2024.
Even the entry-level model is good for up to 283 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle, and it will also sprint from 0-60mph in just 6.6 seconds. If you’re a bit of a speed demon, the range-topping Performance version will reduce this time to a supercar-like 3.5 seconds — certainly not bad for a family car.
3. Kia EV9
At a glance
Power
200 - 378 BHP
0 - 62mph
5.3 - 9.4 secs
Top Speed
114 - 124 MPH
Efficiency
2.8 - 3.1 m/kWh
Range
313 - 349 miles
Insurance Group
45E - 50E
Only a handful of electric SUVs currently offer seven seats, so if you have a larger family, your options will be a bit limited. Fortunately, though, the Kia EV9 is one of the few, and this mammoth SUV offers a huge amount of space inside, along with some equally large battery ranges — running from 315 to 349 miles on the WLTP combined cycle, depending on spec.
There’s plenty of kit thrown in as standard, too, although this should be expected considering the Kia’s starting price north of £65,000. If you can afford it, though, this is one of the Korean’s most upmarket-feeling cars to date. That seven-year/100,000-mile warranty is always a welcome sight, too.
4. Volvo EX30
At a glance
Power
272 - 428 BHP
0 - 62mph
3.6 - 5.7 secs
Top Speed
112 MPH
Efficiency
3.6 - 3.7 m/kWh
Range
209.4 - 295.8 miles
Insurance Group
35E - 41E
The Volvo EX30 has a lot going for it: it’s good to drive, chock-full of safety features and can even return over 290 miles of battery range. This is already a winning combination, but a starting price of under £35,000 is the biggest ace up this Swedish SUV’s sleeve.
While some other similarly sized EVs are available for this sort of money, the Volvo appears to be a truly premium offering. The materials look and feel top-notch, and there’s plenty of power on offer from every variant, too. If there’s just one cause for criticism, though, it’s the overreliance on the central touchscreen. Almost every function is operated via the infotainment system, and this can quickly become very frustrating.
5. Skoda Enyaq
At a glance
Power
286 BHP
0 - 62mph
6.6 - 6.7 secs
Top Speed
111 MPH
Efficiency
3.8 - 4.1 m/kWh
Range
328 - 365 miles
Insurance Group
33E - 37E
In typical Skoda fashion, the Enyaq does an excellent job of combining ease of use, practicality and build quality all within a reasonably priced package.
Even in base 60 guise, the Enyaq offers up to 234 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle, and it can be rapid-charged from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 35 minutes. Move up to the 85, and its larger battery pack will boost this range up to 340 miles. Inside every variant of the Enyaq you will find plenty of room for up to five passengers and their luggage, making this a top choice of family car. There’s a generous helping of standard equipment, too, including a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display.
6. Renault Scenic
At a glance
Power
170 - 217 BHP
0 - 62mph
7.9 - 8.6 secs
Top Speed
93 - 106 MPH
Efficiency
3.5 - 3.7 m/kWh
Range
260 - 379 miles
Insurance Group
28E - 32E
The Renault Scenic has shed its MPV skin in favour of a more contemporary SUV shape, but its family car fundamentals have remained firmly in place. This Renault outshines a number of rivals, including the Volkswagen ID.4, with 545 litres of boot space. Its flat floor means that taller adults can sit comfortably in the back, too.
When it comes to equipment, the Scenic’s interior is essentially a larger version of the one found in the Megane E-Tech, so there’s a decent amount included as standard. Even entry-level kit includes twin interior screens, heated front seats and a rear-view camera, along with 19-inch alloy wheels and LED lights. There’s also the choice of two batteries: a 60kWh unit, which offers up to 260 miles per charge or an 87kWh pack that boosts this figure up to 379 miles.
7. Ford Explorer
At a glance
Power
170 - 340 BHP
0 - 62mph
5.3 - 8.7 secs
Top Speed
99 - 112 MPH
Efficiency
3.6 - 4.3 m/kWh
Range
221 - 374 miles
Insurance Group
19E - 32E
The latest Ford Explorer is an incredibly far cry from its thirsty, V8-powered predecessors. Not only is this model only available as an EV, but a fair amount of its underpinnings can actually be traced back to Volkswagen. The good news is that the result is a sensible SUV that’s well suited to Britain’s roads. The Explorer offers a pleasant balance of practicality and performance, while even the smallest 52kWh battery pack offers well over 200 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle.
Step inside and the Explorer’s Volkswagen DNA is obvious in quite a few places, but the overall design is still distinctively Ford. It’s a pleasant place to be, and Ford’s own 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system is pleasingly responsive. However, there’s no escaping VW’s infamous touch-sensitive volume controls.
8. Nissan Ariya
At a glance
Power
217 - 435 BHP
0 - 62mph
5.1 - 7.6 secs
Top Speed
100 - 124 MPH
Efficiency
3.1 - 3.5 m/kWh
Range
247 - 330 miles
Insurance Group
30A - 41A
Our 2022 Car of the Year remains a solid choice among a widening sea of rivals. Not only is the Nissan Ariya stylish to look at, but the level of quality and refinement on offer isn’t too dissimilar to that of a much pricier model.
Inside the well appointed cabin there is a sense of luxury that is somewhat unusual for a Nissan, with wood trim and soft-touch materials throughout. One downside is that the twin displays are quite low-resolution when compared with a number of rivals, but they are responsive and simple to understand.
The Ariya should prove easy to live with, too, with even the base model claiming around 250 miles of battery range. All versions offer plenty of passenger and luggage space along with a number of clever storage solutions. It rides comfortably, too, and is even surprisingly nimble when you head into a corner.
9. BMW iX
At a glance
Power
326 - 619 BHP
0 - 62mph
3.8 - 6.1 secs
Top Speed
124 - 155 MPH
Efficiency
2.8 - 3.1 m/kWh
Range
259.1 - 382.8 miles
Insurance Group
47E - 50E
Although its appearance is rather controversial, the BMW iX is a deeply impressive electric SUV. It’s supremely comfortable yet great to drive, the interior is class-leading, and plenty of the brand’s most innovative technology is fitted as standard.
There’s a futuristic feel to its design, plus plenty of soft-touch materials throughout, and two 14.5-inch curved screens make up most of the dashboard. These screens feature BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional media set-up and the latest version of iDrive, so you won’t go wanting for gadgetry. When on the move, the bulky iX does a stellar job of hiding its weight, and it even tackles corners with a degree of agility.
10. Alfa Romeo Junior
At a glance
Power
156 - 280 BHP
0 - 62mph
9 secs
Top Speed
93 MPH
Insurance Group
23E - 34E
Alfa Romeo’s first-ever electric car had a bit of a bumpy arrival onto the market. It was originally to be called the Milano, but a legal challenge by the Italian government meant the brand had to find a new name in a bit of a hurry. Thankfully, the car itself is far less problematic than its name was. In fact, it’s a solid fully electric debut.
The Alfa Romeo Junior is genuinely engaging to drive if you’re in the mood for some fun, and opting for the Veloce edition means you’ll have 276bhp and 345Nm of torque at your disposal. All variants of the Junior officially claim over 200 miles of battery range, too, so it won’t be out of its depth on longer journeys.
The best electric SUVs to buy now: prices and ratings table
|Best electric SUVs ranking
|Name
|Prices from
|Practicality, comfort and boot space rating (out of 5)
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|1
|Hyundai Kona Electric
|£34,995
|4.5
|5
|2
|Tesla Model Y
|£46,990
|4.5
|4.5
|3
|Kia EV9
|£65,615
|4.8
|4.5
|4
|Volvo EX30
|£32,850
|3.7
|4.5
|5
|Skoda Enyaq
|£44,540
|4.6
|4.5
|6
|Renault Scenic
|£37,495
|4.4
|4.5
|7
|Ford Explorer
|£39,875
|4.4
|4
|8
|Nissan Ariya
|£39,645
|4
|4.5
|9
|BMW iX
|£71,575
|4.2
|4.5
|10
|Alfa Romeo Junior
|£33,895
|3.5
|4.5
How we choose the best electric SUVs
SUVs make up a significant proportion of the UK’s best-selling cars, and as the motoring world makes the transition to electric power, electric SUVs are set to become a very important sector for manufacturers.
As a result, an increasing number of electric SUVs are steadily entering the market, so our expert testers are quick to get their hands on any new arrivals. Once we have a new model, we carry out our extensive testing processes in order to determine how it performs in a wide variety of areas that are crucial to potential buyers.
With electric SUVs, we pay particularly close attention to areas such as real-world battery range in a mixture of weather and driving conditions, charging speeds, practicality and running costs.
Naturally, price is often the deciding factor when buying a car, so we also research the best finance and leasing deals that are applicable to every car we test, as well as the cash price. Once our testing regime is complete, our expert road testers will then deliver their final verdict.
Frequently Asked Questions
Deciding whether it's worth buying an electric SUV will ultimately boil down to your own personal requirements. However, EVs are often much cheaper to run than their combustion-powered counterparts, and they also offer many environmental benefits. If you’re considering buying an electric SUV, you’ll need to take certain extra factors into account, such as access to charging and how much battery range you’ll realistically need.
In a hurry? These are the fastest charging electric cars on sale in the UK...