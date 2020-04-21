Best electric SUVs to buy 2025

Britain is well on its way with the switch to electric power, and we are a nation in love with our SUVs. This means that the best electric SUVs really need to go that extra mile in order to stand out in this rapidly expanding sector of the market.

These cars may be fully electric, but running costs, price and practicality are still some of the most crucial deciding factors for SUV buyers. After all, many customers will be looking for a spacious family car with costs they can afford.

To help you decide on the best electric SUV to buy, our expert reviewers have tested every electric SUV on offer in the UK and whittled this ever-growing list down to the top 10. All of these cars are much kinder to the environment than combustion-powered SUVs, but they offer far more reasonable running costs, too.

Read on to find the best electric SUVs to buy right now, as well as expert advice on choosing the right electric SUV for you. We also answer some of the most frequently asked questions about these cars…

1. Hyundai Kona Overall rating 5.0 How we review cars RRP £34,995 — £45,595 Strong electric range

Practical and spacious

Plush interior Dull to drive

Divisive styling

Some versions are expensive Compare Offers At a glance Key specifications Power Maximum power output in brake horsepower 156 - 218 BHP

0 - 62mph Time in seconds for the standard acceleration test 7.8 - 8.8 secs

Top Speed Maximum speed, limited or unlimited 101 - 107 MPH

Efficiency Official WLTP Combined efficiency in miles-per-kilowatt-hour 3.7 - 4.3 m/kWh

Range Total driving range on a full battery charge 234 - 319 miles

Insurance Group Insurance groups (from 1 to 50) give an indication of insurance costs 25A - 33D Dimensions & weight Length Total length in millimeters 4355 - 4385 mm

Width Total length in millimeters 1825 mm

Boot Space Total boot space in litres with the rear seats in place 466 litres Read Kona Electric review

Hyundai took customer and road tester feedback to heart when designing the latest Kona, and it really shows. The original version was undoubtedly a decent one, but the Korean brand made great efforts to not carry its few flaws over to the second-generation model. As a result, there’s now more space inside the latest Kona, and an abundance of slick tech gives it a much more modern and premium feel. We like this small SUV so much that we crowned it our 2023 Car of the Year.