New Lexus TZ: luxurious electric SUV coming to the UK to take on the Kia EV9
The Japanese brand is set to bring this huge new three-row electric SUV to the UK as its electric flagship
There’s a new, luxurious and very large three-row family SUV on the horizon, this time from Lexus.
Called the Lexus TZ, this all-electric model will arrive as a rival to cars such as the Volvo EX90 and high-specification versions of the Kia EV9, offering its own distinct brand of Japanese luxury.
No precise UK specifications have been confirmed, but we know it is coming – probably in early 2027 – and should be priced from around £80,000.
The new TZ is a big beast at 5.1 metres long – around 50mm longer than the already sizable Volvo – and shares its key chassis and battery technology with the Toyota Highlander and Subaru Getaway. These are two other new three-row models largely designed and developed for the American market, and while those cars aren’t yet confirmed for the UK, the Lexus is.
The differences between the trio are quite substantial, though, as the Lexus features a more extroverted and contemporary design, with lots of sharp lines and details. At the front, its styling mimics that of Lexus’ off-road models such as the GX and LX, with a bluff nose and square bonnet, but slimmer lighting.
The rear features more blocky design elements and a thin rear light bar, and the wheels are available in either 20 or 22-inch designs, although the latter are likely to have a detrimental effect on range.
Inside, the cabin is configured in a 2-2-2 layout, with captain’s chairs in the middle row. This is an increasingly popular format in the USA and China, offering a luxury car-like experience for middle-row passengers.
The front, however, is pure new-generation Lexus with a combination of luxurious finishes, ambient lighting and a clean and modern feel. The TZ borrows its main digital interfaces from the new Lexus ES saloon, combining a floating display in front of the driver with a 14.5-inch touchscreen on the dash. Lexus has removed many of the physical controls in its latest models, but there are still a few key climate controls and a volume knob.
Although there is little sense that this Lexus has close connections to less expensive models from Toyota inside the cabin, the same can’t be said of its powertrain and battery.
Indeed, the numbers put the new Lexus on the back foot. The new TZ will be powered by a dual-motor all-electric powertrain that’s capable of producing a combined 402bhp, which is around 50bhp down on the comparable Volvo, and fed with a slightly smaller 95kWh battery.
The same can be said for range and efficiency, with Lexus quoting only 330 miles on the WLTP cycle. This is around 50 miles behind the Volvo EX90, and only just ahead of the older dual-motor Kia EV9.
Charging is also merely average, with a 10-80 per cent top-up taking 35 minutes. In an era of German brands reaching 400kW charging, and the Chinese going even further with their next-generation EVs, let’s hope Lexus has some scope within its tech to improve its performance in this area.
Lexus quotes a 0-62mph time of 5.4 seconds, and the TZ also includes a virtual gearshift system that can be controlled through steering wheel-mounted paddles. In fact, you’ll be able to tailor the sound of this system, including one that’s based on the iconic Lexus LFA supercar.
There is also some clever chassis technology at play, including a rear-wheel-steering system to help improve low-speed manoeuvrability.
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