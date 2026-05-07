There’s a new, luxurious and very large three-row family SUV on the horizon, this time from Lexus.

Called the Lexus TZ, this all-electric model will arrive as a rival to cars such as the Volvo EX90 and high-specification versions of the Kia EV9, offering its own distinct brand of Japanese luxury.

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No precise UK specifications have been confirmed, but we know it is coming – probably in early 2027 – and should be priced from around £80,000.

The new TZ is a big beast at 5.1 metres long – around 50mm longer than the already sizable Volvo – and shares its key chassis and battery technology with the Toyota Highlander and Subaru Getaway. These are two other new three-row models largely designed and developed for the American market, and while those cars aren’t yet confirmed for the UK, the Lexus is.

The differences between the trio are quite substantial, though, as the Lexus features a more extroverted and contemporary design, with lots of sharp lines and details. At the front, its styling mimics that of Lexus’ off-road models such as the GX and LX, with a bluff nose and square bonnet, but slimmer lighting.

The rear features more blocky design elements and a thin rear light bar, and the wheels are available in either 20 or 22-inch designs, although the latter are likely to have a detrimental effect on range.

Inside, the cabin is configured in a 2-2-2 layout, with captain’s chairs in the middle row. This is an increasingly popular format in the USA and China, offering a luxury car-like experience for middle-row passengers.