Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept revealed at Tokyo Auto Salon

New Lexus LBX crossover inherits uprated GR Yaris powertrain for a one-off concept

by: Jordan Katsianis
12 Jan 2024
Lexus has revealed a high performance concept version of its LBX SUV. Called the LBX Morizo RR Concept, its moniker is in reference to Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda’s nickname, who personally oversaw and signed off the concept’s development leading up to the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon show.

In contrast to the production LBX’s hybrid-only engine range, the concept features an uprated version of the turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine as found in the GR Yaris. It produces a peak power figure of 300bhp (24bhp more than the revised Yaris) with 400Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the new eight-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission, which was also revealed alongside the new GR Yaris

Lexus says that all the key dynamic attributes have been upgraded alongside the powertrain, including a 20mm wider body that envelops a bigger set of 19-inch wheels, plus high performance tyres and brakes. The MacPherson strut front and multilink rear suspension has also been optimised for high speed applications, and sits 10mm lower than standard. 

The LBX’s design has also been given a thorough refresh, with unique front and rear bumpers, side skirts and rear wing. The Sonic Chrome exterior colour is unique to the concept, and is contrasted with Morizo’s signature yellow colour on the front grille, brake calipers and a little splash on the antenna. 

Lexus has not given any intention of bringing the concept into production as yet, with the premium Japanese brand instead focusing on electrification for its next generation of high performance models. This includes a production version of the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept, that could see Lexus introduce technology such as a virtual manual transmission for its EVs. 

For now, though, we can only wonder what a range of small, high performance petrol-powered Lexus models like this LBX Morizo RR could be like to drive. If it’s anything like a GR Yaris, it could be a brilliant little crossover.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

