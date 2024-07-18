Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Lexus LBX Morizo RR packs GR Yaris kit into a compact SUV

A high performance 296bhp powertrain is introduced to give the little Lexus some bite

by: Jordan Katsianis
18 Jul 2024
Lexus LBX Morizo RR - dynamic front 3/419

Lexus has taken the covers off its new production-ready Lexus LBX Morizo RR. Taking the standard LBX crossover as a base, the brand’s engineers have ditched the hybrid powertrain in favour of the high-performance kit found under the Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch, uprating the chassis at the same time. 

This means that under the bonnet now lies a turbocharged 1.6-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 300bhp and 400Nm of torque. Fans of the GR Yaris might notice these figures are higher even than those of the recently updated GR Yaris, and that’s because the Lexus creation instead takes its tune from the more powerful Toyota GR Corolla available in other markets. 

Lexus will be offering two gearbox options, with both a fast-shifting eight-speed automatic and a six-speed manual with an auto-blipping function available. In both cases, power goes to all four wheels via an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system, but there’s no indication as to whether the GR Yaris’s locking front and rear differentials or variable torque split function have been included as well. Lexus is quoting a 0-62mph time of 5.2 seconds.

Lexus LBX Morizo RR - static rear 3/419

As well as a new powertrain, Lexus has also paid attention to the chassis by fitting lower and stiffer springs and dampers, as well as a new ‘Response Enhancing Damper Structure’ on the lower front suspension arms that is designed to improve responsiveness while under load. Toyota says the suspension setup itself will be less firm and retain more of a road-biased compromise between control and comfort. 

The same tack has been taken with the exterior styling, too, with relatively subtle changes to the front and rear bumpers which are better optimised for airflow – whether that be in relation to cooling the engine up front or refining the airflow out back. The body itself is the same as on a standard LBX, but the arch surrounds have been flared slightly to accommodate the larger 19-inch wheels. These sit in front of larger brakes, with the calipers finished in red as standard, or yellow as an option. The cabin features its own subtle updates with new, more supportive seats, contrasting stitching and aluminium pedals. 

Is the Lexus LBX Morizo RR now on your wishlist? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

