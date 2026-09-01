Next-generation hybrid power; a striking new look; the latest interior tech; and a ride tuned on the Nurburgring – these are the headline upgrades of the new facelifted Lexus NX. The Japanese brand’s updated mid-size SUV will go on sale next year, with the long list of revisions aimed at keeping it competitive against premium mid-size SUV rivals like the BMW X3 and Audi Q5.

New Lexus NX: hybrid powertrain update

As before, the Lexus NX will be available in both 350h full-hybrid and 450h+ plug-in hybrid (PHEV) guises. However, Lexus says the NX now adopts its latest sixth-generation hybrid technology which brings a significant boost in efficiency.

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The PHEV’s battery, for example, has now increased in size from 18 to 23kWh, boosting electric-only range from 46 to 60 miles. It can now be recharged in under 30 minutes thanks to DC fast charging capability. Power has also been bumped to 303bhp (up from 288bhp), and this reduces the time the NX takes to get from 0-62mph to just 6.1 seconds – 0.2 seconds faster than before.

Improvements in battery cooling mean Lexus has been able to reduce the number of cells in the NX full-hybrid model’s battery. Power in this version stays the same at 196bhp but thanks to the reduction in weight from the battery changes, it can accelerate much faster; four-wheel drive 350h models now reach 62mph in 7.3 seconds (down from 8.1 seconds), while front-wheel drive cars now take 7.7 seconds. The latter configuration has not been offered in the UK for a couple of years, though, and it’s unclear whether this latest update will change that.