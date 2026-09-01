New Lexus NX update brings next-gen hybrid tech and dynamics honed on the Nurburgring
Lexus has updated its top-selling hybrid SUV, with order books expected to open in spring 2027.
Next-generation hybrid power; a striking new look; the latest interior tech; and a ride tuned on the Nurburgring – these are the headline upgrades of the new facelifted Lexus NX. The Japanese brand’s updated mid-size SUV will go on sale next year, with the long list of revisions aimed at keeping it competitive against premium mid-size SUV rivals like the BMW X3 and Audi Q5.
New Lexus NX: hybrid powertrain update
As before, the Lexus NX will be available in both 350h full-hybrid and 450h+ plug-in hybrid (PHEV) guises. However, Lexus says the NX now adopts its latest sixth-generation hybrid technology which brings a significant boost in efficiency.
The PHEV’s battery, for example, has now increased in size from 18 to 23kWh, boosting electric-only range from 46 to 60 miles. It can now be recharged in under 30 minutes thanks to DC fast charging capability. Power has also been bumped to 303bhp (up from 288bhp), and this reduces the time the NX takes to get from 0-62mph to just 6.1 seconds – 0.2 seconds faster than before.
Improvements in battery cooling mean Lexus has been able to reduce the number of cells in the NX full-hybrid model’s battery. Power in this version stays the same at 196bhp but thanks to the reduction in weight from the battery changes, it can accelerate much faster; four-wheel drive 350h models now reach 62mph in 7.3 seconds (down from 8.1 seconds), while front-wheel drive cars now take 7.7 seconds. The latter configuration has not been offered in the UK for a couple of years, though, and it’s unclear whether this latest update will change that.
Regardless of which version you choose, Lexus says the NX will offer “best-in-class CO2 figures”, which should make it an appealing choice for company car drivers that don’t want an EV.
New design and tech
While Lexus has made several changes under the skin, the exterior of the Lexus NX has not been left untouched; the facelifted cars get a revised version of the brand’s ‘spindle’ grille that’s flanked by a pair of new LED running lights. These mark a slight departure from the ‘blade’ signature utilised by lexus over the past decade or so, now incorporating a second horizontal strip of light sandwiching the main headlamps. At the rear, the full-width light bar is now complimented by illuminated ‘LEXUS’ script.
While the updated lighting will help distinguish the updated LX from the old model at night, the cold light of day will reveal a largely familiar exterior design. Lexus has fitted new bumpers front and rear, as well as revised side mouldings and a darker finish for the NX’s alloy wheels, which range from 18-20 inches in diameter.
It’s easier to notice the updates on the inside, however, as the facelifted Lexus NX boasts a brand-new dashboard design complete with the brand’s latest infotainment tech. This comprises a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, as well as a 14-inch central touchscreen. The former should provide much greater configurability and more screen space for information compared with the rather diminutive square display of the outgoing car.
Such an upgrade does not come without sacrifice, however, as gone are the rotary climate control dials of the old car. These have been replaced by touch-sensitive buttons mounted underneath the main touchscreen. Thankfully, the new steering wheel still gets physical buttons and is now adorned with Lexus lettering, rather than the brand’s logo.
The NX was already one of the poshest-feeling mid–size SUVs on sale and this latest update appears to take things up a notch with stitched leather on the dashboard and even customisable fragrances that are emitted through the air vents. Top-spec Luxury and F Sport models will get the option of adding a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, which boasts its own ambient lighting package.
Better and safer to drive
Lexus promises the new NX will be both more enjoyable and safer to drive. It’s the firm’s first model to be tuned specifically for the European market – testing was even performed on the Nurburgring racetrack – and the results are a 10mm lower driving position, retuned steering, revised suspension and increased body rigidity.
Furthermore, Lexus has given the NX the same Safety System+ suite of driver aids as the all-electric Lexus ES saloon and TZ SUV. This includes upgraded sensors for wider degrees of hazard detection, as well as adaptive cruise control that can utilise the sat-nav maps to slow down for things like roundabouts, bends and junctions.
Keen buyers won’t have long to wait. Lexus says the new NX will go on sale in the UK from spring 2027. Exact UK pricing and specifications are yet to be confirmed although, as is usually the case nowadays, you can expect a small uplift from the current car’s £46,695 base price.
The current Lexus NX, as well as other SUV models, is available now via the Auto Express Buy a Car service...
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