News

Lexus RZ updates add ‘European-first’ drive-by-wire steering

The advanced drive-by-wire tech is set to debut in the Lexus RZ after a decade in development

By:Paul Barker
11 Mar 2025
Lexus RZ update - front7

The Lexus RZ SUV has been handed a heavy tech update, although the big news is very much under the skin. 

As the RZ was only launched in late 2022, it’s too early for a full mid-life revision, but the visual clue of a radical yoke steering wheel reveals a new drive-by-wire system that’s been a decade in development and is claimed to be the first of its kind deployed in Europe. 

According to the manufacturer, the system provides a “new driving experience with smooth, easy and more intuitive operation”, particularly on winding roads, as well as reduced vibration through the now rectangular steering wheel. 

The system also allows for steering ratios to be adjusted according to speed, making for better low-speed manoeuvrability, a more agile drive on twistier roads and better high-speed motorway stability.  

Lexus RZ update - dash

It comes alongside a newly developed Interactive Manual Drive system that introduces what Lexus calls an “eight-speed virtual gear set-up” complete with paddle shift controls, replicated engine sounds and a rev limiter to give a sense of timing to gearchanges.

The RZ also gets the same powertrain updates as its Toyota’s bZ4X sister car, which means a new battery and electric motor providing more power, up to 60 miles more range depending on model and a new range-topping F Sport with 402bhp and a chassis tuned to deal with the increased performance. 

The F Sport also gets lightweight 20-inch alloy wheels and spoilers front and rear, and is the only model to feature the new steer-by-wire and manual shift tech as standard. It will be an option on the top Takumi trim when the updated cars land in the UK early next year.

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

