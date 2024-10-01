Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New entry-level Lexus RZ 300e brings front-wheel drive and more range for under £50k

The mid-size premium EV is available to order now in 300e guise

By:Alastair Crooks
30 Sep 2024
Lexus RZ 300e - front action

A cheaper version of the Lexus RZ has arrived, called the 300e. It not only undercuts the existing RZ 450e by almost £8,000, but brings greater range, thanks to a new front-wheel drive format. 

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the powertrain in action. The sister car from Toyota, the bZ4X uses the same setup - although the other member of the family, Subaru’s Solterra, is offered only with an all-wheel drive, dual-motor configuration. In the RZ 300e, range sits at 297 miles compared to the 450e’s 271 miles. 

A 71.4kWh battery sends power to a single electric motor with 201bhp and 266Nm of torque on the front axle, resulting in a 0-62mph time of eight seconds. It’s the same battery as the RZ 450e uses so charging times remain the same with a zero to 80 per cent top up taking 30 minutes. 

Starting at £49,995, the RZ 300e mirrors the 450e’s trim level line up with Urban, Premium, Premium Plus and Takumi. The entry-level 300e Urban looks identical to the 450e Urban and comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with automatic high beam, keyless entry and front and rear parking sensors. The interior is equipped with dual-zone air conditioning, a heated steering wheel and a wireless smartphone charger. 

Lexus’ 14-inch touchscreen appears on all RZ models with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity. There’s also a suite of safety kit as standard, including blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and safe exit assist.  

Stepping up to the £52,295 Premium, you’ll get eight-way powered front seats upholstered in ‘Tahara’ synthetic leather, a hands-free bootlid, tinted rear windows and a panoramic roof. 18-inch wheels come standard or for an extra £900 you can have 20-inch rims. 

The Premium Plus version costs from £54,595 and adds a panoramic view monitor, ventilated front seats and a memory setting for the driver’s seat. For an extra £1,100 you can option Lexus’ ‘bi-tone’ paint finish on the Premium Plus. 

The plush Takumi trim starts at £59,995 and comes with Lexus’ ‘Ultrasuede’ upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 13-speaker sound system and a dimmable panoramic roof. 20-inch wheels come as standard, as do the adaptive high-beam LED headlights, LED front fog and cornering lights and gloss black wheel arches. Front and rear performance dampers are added, too. 

