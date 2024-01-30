Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Super-luxury Maserati electric SUV to arrive in 2027

The Italian firm plans to make its cars more luxurious than ever

by: Alastair Crooks
30 Jan 2024
Maserati badge

Maserati has laid bare its future electrification plans with the announcement of a new E-segment SUV that’s due to arrive in 2027. The big, all-electric luxury SUV was confirmed during the announcement that the Maserati Quattroporte EV will be delayed until 2028.

The new flagship SUV will arrive to top what is already a rapidly expanding Maserati electric car line up. There’s currently the Grecale Folgore and GranTurismo Folgore, plus the all-electric version of the MC20 is coming in 2025. Branding the SUV as “E-segment” suggests it’ll sit at the very top of the Maserati range, rivalling the likes of the Mercedes EQS SUV and the upcoming Range Rover EV

While we’ve not yet spotted the new SUV testing or even seen sketches of the design, we expect that it’ll follow the traits of current Maseratis, with the traditional wide grille and large trident badge. It’ll also take the ‘Folgore’ name (which means ‘lightning’ in Italian) like the rest of Maserati’s all-electric line up. 

Given the size of the new car, we’re certain it’ll sit on the new STLA Large platform from Maserati’s parent company Stellantis. STLA Large will be used on a whole host of Stellantis EVs and it’s claimed that up to 500 miles of range is potentially available from the underlying battery tech. This figure is likely to shrink due to the inherent aerodynamic inefficiency and weight of the Maserati SUV, although thanks to a battery of up to 118kW, there should still be a competitive range on offer. 

Maserati is positioning itself as the only luxury brand within the Stellantis group and its new electric cars will take “the brand to a higher luxury positioning”. That could mean that the new Maserati SUV will look and feel further removed from its Stellantis siblings, potentially incorporating bespoke technology, too. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

