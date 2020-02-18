New Maserati GranCabrio Folgore: luxury drop-top EV reveal edges closer

Maserati is expanding its all-electric lineup of Folgore cars with the latest iteration of the new GranCabrio. A short teaser video posted on the Italian firm’s social media says “the Trident is writing a new chapter”, with a date of 15 April. The ‘MaseratiFolgore’ tags lead us to believe the GranCabrio Folgore could be unveiled next week.

We saw a pre-production GranCabrio Folgore undergoing testing back in March 2023 and while the new teaser doesn’t reveal any further details (or confirm if this is actually the GranCabrio Folgore’s reveal), the timings appear to line up given that the next all-electric Maserati is likely to be the MC20 Folgore in 2025.

The Trident is writing a new chapter. ​

Save the date for a bright new dawn for Maserati: 15 April 2024, 20:00 CEST.​#MaseratiFolgore #Maserati pic.twitter.com/pJeLDoj3jj — Maserati (@Maserati_HQ) April 8, 2024

We haven’t seen a lot of convertible electric cars due to the weight and packaging of batteries and electric motors making it difficult to embed within a drop-top bodystyle. The MINI Convertible Electric is one and soon we’ll get the MG Cyberster and the Polestar 6 roadster, but it’s still a niche market thus far.

Maserati is hoping to crack the formula with the GranCabrio Folgore pitched as being the first electric drop-top luxury grand tourer on the market, supported by the same tri-motor 800V architecture as the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore.