New Maserati GranCabrio Folgore: luxury drop-top EV reveal edges closer
Maserati’s all-electric Folgore badge will soon extend to the GranCabrio
Maserati is expanding its all-electric lineup of Folgore cars with the latest iteration of the new GranCabrio. A short teaser video posted on the Italian firm’s social media says “the Trident is writing a new chapter”, with a date of 15 April. The ‘MaseratiFolgore’ tags lead us to believe the GranCabrio Folgore could be unveiled next week.
We saw a pre-production GranCabrio Folgore undergoing testing back in March 2023 and while the new teaser doesn’t reveal any further details (or confirm if this is actually the GranCabrio Folgore’s reveal), the timings appear to line up given that the next all-electric Maserati is likely to be the MC20 Folgore in 2025.
We haven’t seen a lot of convertible electric cars due to the weight and packaging of batteries and electric motors making it difficult to embed within a drop-top bodystyle. The MINI Convertible Electric is one and soon we’ll get the MG Cyberster and the Polestar 6 roadster, but it’s still a niche market thus far.
Maserati is hoping to crack the formula with the GranCabrio Folgore pitched as being the first electric drop-top luxury grand tourer on the market, supported by the same tri-motor 800V architecture as the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore.
The power will certainly be befitting of a Maserati. With a single electric motor at the front and two powering each rear wheel, the Folgore is capable of precise torque vectoring, and the motors have a combined output of 1,184bhp. This figure is only theoretical, however, with the onboard 92.5kWh battery capable of driving them at 750bhp.
The battery pack is arranged in a T-shape through the middle of the car - rather than under the floor - to enable a lower driving position and the sleek roofline that defines Maserati grand tourers. The battery can be recharged at speeds of up to 270kW, but the GranCabrio Folgore’s range will fall short of the coupe’s 280-mile figure due to its folding roof mechanism.
This will add to the GranTurismo Folgore’s already portly 2,260kg kerb weight, so expect a slightly slower 0-62mph time, too. Still, with the coupe completing the sprint in just 2.7 seconds, the GranCabrio will be no slouch.
As for previous spy shots, we’ve seen that the Folgore will get a fabric roof, a drag-reducing front bumper with smaller vents than on V6-powered versions of the car, and the same aero-optimised 20 and 21-inch alloys. Overall, the Folgore will keep a similar design language to its petrol-powered alternative.
The convertible version of the Maserati GranTurismo costs around £165,000 in the UK, £40,000 more than the hard-top. The GranTurismo Folgore is priced at around £180,000 so it’s possible the GranCabrio Folgore will break the £200,000 barrier and then some.
