News

New Maserati MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda special editions mark 20 years of the MC12 hypercar

Maserati has announced two new special edition models of the MC20 supercar to mark the 20th anniversary of its MC12 hypercar

by: Sam Naylor
18 Jun 2024
New Maserati MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda together front

It’s been 20 years since Maserati launched the MC12, a car that used mechanical parts from the Ferrari Enzo to great effect and kick-started the modern company’s motorsport legacy after years with no competition.

To mark the MC12’s 2004 arrival, the brand has announced two special versions of its current supercar, the Maserati MC20. They’re called the Icona and Leggenda and they feature classic liveries inspired by Maserati’s motorsport division as well as extra upgrades from the brand’s ‘Fuoriserie’ personalisation programme.

The Maserati MC20 Icona's livery is based on the MC12 Stradale’s white-and-blue colour scheme. It also uses the colours from the Maserati Birdcage Tipo 61, an iconic 1960s race car. There are special badges and an Italian flag, plus chrome-plated wheels, blue brake callipers and a carbon-fibre engine cover to mark it out from the standard MC20s.

The Maserati MC20 Leggenda uses a ‘Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte’ colour scheme, which was previously used on the MC12 GT1 race car. It achieves an even more striking look thanks to a yellow Maserati badge, special trident wheels and black brake callipers.

Both models are fitted with lightweight racing seats, an upgraded Sonus stereo system, carbon fibre details throughout and special floor mats. They also get a standard-fit electronic limited-slip differential and a suspension lifter for speed bumps and car parks.

Sam Naylor
