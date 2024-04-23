Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Maxus eDeliver 5 electric van revealed with 208-mile range

The newcomer is the fourth electric model in the Maxus van line-up

by: Dean Gibson
23 Apr 2024
Maxus eDeliver 5 - front5

Chinese van maker Maxus has revealed its latest model, the eDeliver 5, a medium-sized van that logically slots between the smaller eDeliver 3 and larger eDeliver 7 in the company's line-up. As with those vans, the eDeliver 5 comes exclusively with electric drive, featuring a 64kWh battery that gives the van a WLTP-certified range of up to 208 miles. Maxus also quotes an urban range of 300 miles if you keep your speed low. Power comes from a 161bhp electric motor that also makes 240Nm of torque.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Measuring 4.8 metres long and 1.87 metres wide, the eDeliver 5 is relatively compact. It has two roof heights, at 1.96 and 2.18 metres, with the former low enough to be able to negotiate multi-storey car parks. There's a 6.6 cubic metre cargo area (or 7.6 cubic metres in high-roof guise), while a payload of 1,200kg is quoted for both versions. The cargo floor measures 2.65 metres long and 1.7 metres wide.

The panel van body features double sliding side doors and twin openers at the rear, while lashing eyes are fitted to help tie down items in the back. Standard equipment on board includes adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assistance, there are 360 degree surround cameras, rear parking sensors and a speed limit warning with road sign recognition. The dashboard features a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, while wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are fitted.

Mark Barrett, MD of Maxus said: “As a young brand, Maxus has swiftly emerged as a trailblazer in the electric vehicle sector. And while we may be perceived as disruptors, our commitment to enhancing EV technology remains steadfast. Since 2016, we have introduced ten superb commercial and passenger vehicles to the UK market, eight of which are fully electric.

“Our latest products are yet another example of our e-vehicle market leadership and our unmatched ambition to continually build on our range. The eDeliver 5 combines impressive range with adaptable design that not only showcases Maxus' relentless pursuit of innovation but also underscores our mission to provide customers with unparalleled driving experiences.”

The Maxus eDeliver 5 is available to order now, while first deliveries are expected to commence in August.

Click here for our list of the best electric vans...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Maxus Mifa 7 EV revealed at 2024 CV Show
Maxus Mifa 7 - front
News

New Maxus Mifa 7 EV revealed at 2024 CV Show

Maxus unveils new all-electric Mifa 7 MPV at this year’s CV show as part of 13-vehicle EV showcase
23 Apr 2024
Best medium panel vans 2024
Best medium panel vans - header image
Best cars & vans

Best medium panel vans 2024

There's plenty of choice available in the hard-fought medium-sized van sector. We rank our favourites
15 Apr 2024
Best large panel vans 2024
Best large panel vans - March 24 update
Best cars & vans

Best large panel vans 2024

Pick the right large panel van, and you'll have a machine that can do all sorts of jobs. We name our favourites
6 Mar 2024

Most Popular

Tesla slashes Supercharger membership cost with 42 sites now open to all EVs
Tesla Superchargers
News

Tesla slashes Supercharger membership cost with 42 sites now open to all EVs

Tesla has cut the costs of its Supercharger Membership, which grants access to lower charging rates, by £2 per month
19 Apr 2024
The average UK car is now 9 years old, as drivers delay replacements
Ford Fiesta Titanium front
News

The average UK car is now 9 years old, as drivers delay replacements

41.4 million vehicles are on the road, but they’re getting older faster than they’re getting cleaner
19 Apr 2024
Best small SUVs to buy 2024
Best small SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Best small SUVs to buy 2024

There's a huge range of small SUVs out there, so we’ve picked out the very best
19 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content