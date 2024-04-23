New Maxus eDeliver 5 electric van revealed with 208-mile range

Chinese van maker Maxus has revealed its latest model, the eDeliver 5, a medium-sized van that logically slots between the smaller eDeliver 3 and larger eDeliver 7 in the company's line-up. As with those vans, the eDeliver 5 comes exclusively with electric drive, featuring a 64kWh battery that gives the van a WLTP-certified range of up to 208 miles. Maxus also quotes an urban range of 300 miles if you keep your speed low. Power comes from a 161bhp electric motor that also makes 240Nm of torque.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Measuring 4.8 metres long and 1.87 metres wide, the eDeliver 5 is relatively compact. It has two roof heights, at 1.96 and 2.18 metres, with the former low enough to be able to negotiate multi-storey car parks. There's a 6.6 cubic metre cargo area (or 7.6 cubic metres in high-roof guise), while a payload of 1,200kg is quoted for both versions. The cargo floor measures 2.65 metres long and 1.7 metres wide.

The panel van body features double sliding side doors and twin openers at the rear, while lashing eyes are fitted to help tie down items in the back. Standard equipment on board includes adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assistance, there are 360 degree surround cameras, rear parking sensors and a speed limit warning with road sign recognition. The dashboard features a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, while wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are fitted.

Mark Barrett, MD of Maxus said: “As a young brand, Maxus has swiftly emerged as a trailblazer in the electric vehicle sector. And while we may be perceived as disruptors, our commitment to enhancing EV technology remains steadfast. Since 2016, we have introduced ten superb commercial and passenger vehicles to the UK market, eight of which are fully electric.

“Our latest products are yet another example of our e-vehicle market leadership and our unmatched ambition to continually build on our range. The eDeliver 5 combines impressive range with adaptable design that not only showcases Maxus' relentless pursuit of innovation but also underscores our mission to provide customers with unparalleled driving experiences.”

The Maxus eDeliver 5 is available to order now, while first deliveries are expected to commence in August.

Click here for our list of the best electric vans...