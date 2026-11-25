The fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 is more than a decade old, and while there are no plans to axe it from the UK line-up just yet, bosses have told Auto Express that the firm’s growing model range has made it less reliant on the evergreen sports car.

Asked if, as a brand, Mazda can envisage a model range that doesn’t include the MX-5, UK sales director Laura Brailey said in no uncertain terms: “Yeah, absolutely.”

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Brailey continued: “The volume of MX-5 within our overall line-up is comparatively low. I think cars like the CX-5 have come a long way to push the Mazda familiarity, so we’re not just known for producing a two-seater sports car. I think we’re less reliant on MX-5 for our fame than maybe we were 10 years ago.”

The flagship 2.0-litre engine was dropped from the UK MX-5 line-up in the summer, but anyone concerned that the more affordable 1.5-litre car is on its way out needn’t worry just yet. Mazda UK managing director Jeremy Thomson told us he will “continue to evolve the car line and make it relevant – particularly to a UK population who hold it so dear”.

As is the Mazda way, we expect a series of special editions to appear throughout 2027 and possibly beyond – maintaining momentum and keeping roadster sales ticking over. More extensive changes are unlikely so late in the car’s life.