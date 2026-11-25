Mazda MX-5 no longer essential say bosses, putting Mk5 roadster on the back-burner
There are no imminent plans to replace the long-standing sports car, but UK bosses reckon the maker would be just fine without it…
The fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 is more than a decade old, and while there are no plans to axe it from the UK line-up just yet, bosses have told Auto Express that the firm’s growing model range has made it less reliant on the evergreen sports car.
Asked if, as a brand, Mazda can envisage a model range that doesn’t include the MX-5, UK sales director Laura Brailey said in no uncertain terms: “Yeah, absolutely.”
Brailey continued: “The volume of MX-5 within our overall line-up is comparatively low. I think cars like the CX-5 have come a long way to push the Mazda familiarity, so we’re not just known for producing a two-seater sports car. I think we’re less reliant on MX-5 for our fame than maybe we were 10 years ago.”
The flagship 2.0-litre engine was dropped from the UK MX-5 line-up in the summer, but anyone concerned that the more affordable 1.5-litre car is on its way out needn’t worry just yet. Mazda UK managing director Jeremy Thomson told us he will “continue to evolve the car line and make it relevant – particularly to a UK population who hold it so dear”.
As is the Mazda way, we expect a series of special editions to appear throughout 2027 and possibly beyond – maintaining momentum and keeping roadster sales ticking over. More extensive changes are unlikely so late in the car’s life.
Brailey followed Thomson’s comments, saying: “We’re going to cling on to MX-5 for as long as the UK Government allows a combustion engine to be sold, and we’ll see what happens after that.”
Pushed on whether a fifth-generation ‘NE’ MX-5 was part of the plan, and ultimately, what might power it, Thomson said: “There will be many who say ‘it’s not an MX-5 if it’s not got a combustion engine’. But as we look into the future – beyond 2030 – it’s clear: electrification has to come to everything at some point.
“I suppose what I would hope for is progressive degrees of electrification that still retain all the character that we know and love in Mazda. I think that’s achievable,” he told us.
So a hybrid-powered Mk5 MX-5 is still a possibility, although its approval hinges on ever evolving emissions legislation across myriad global markets. Thomson reiterated that while the UK has a voice, “fixating on UK Government strategy and policy” is futile.
“[The UK] is two per cent of global [Mazda] sales. So if you’re sat in global headquarters where 50 per cent of your market is in the US, 13 per cent is Europe; the UK is the second biggest, so still very significant, but not the dominant market… If you break it down, what the UK does is not going to ruffle too many feathers.”
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