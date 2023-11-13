Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Special McLaren 750S pays homage to firm’s ‘Triple Crown’ achievement

McLaren Special Operations has revealed six cars to commemorate the motorsport victories

by: Alastair Crooks
13 Nov 2023
McLaren 750S ‘Triple Crown’ - front 3/4 static11

The ‘Triple Crown’ is completed by winning three races - Indy 500, Le Mans and Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix and to celebrate the feat, McLaren has pulled the wraps off the catchy-named ‘750S with 3-7-59 Theme’.  

To go into further detail, those numbers represent the racing numbers of each of the three cars that totalled McLaren’s Triple Crown. The ‘3’ of Johnny Rutherford’s M16D at the 1974 Indy 500, the ‘7’ of Alain Prost’s 1984 Monaco-winning McLaren MP4/2 and the number 59 McLaren F1 GTR of Yannick Dalmas, Masanori Sekiya and JJ Lehto that took victory at the 1995 edition of Le Mans. 

The design was undertaken by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) as part of McLaren’s wider 60th anniversary celebrations at Sonoma Raceway in California. On hand to reveal the car were McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris, McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward and Le Mans legend Derek Bell.  

McLaren 750S ‘Triple Crown’ - rear 3/4 static11

Six McLaren 750S will be built with the special ‘Triple Crown’ treatment - three coupes and three drop-top Spiders and they’ve all been sold. The owners will also have a whole bunch of easter eggs to find in their cars. 

Aside from the artwork which takes 1,200 hours to paint, combining three liveries from the winning race cars, the 750S 3-7-59 comes with a key fob with hand-painted artwork, satin black lightweight ‘Vortex’ alloy wheels with blue, red and gold brake calipers. Three QR codes are hidden within the livery to provide a webpage with information on the car and to the rear there’s an illuminated MSO logo. 

The vibrant colourways are continued inside with orange ‘Triple Crown’ logos on the carbon-fibre bucket seats and the gearbox paddle shifters behind the steering wheel painted red and white. The pedals are finished in a ceramic coating of white, black and orange stars - pattern that extends to the door sills. A special red and white plaque is made from a piece of carbon fibre taken from a McLaren F1 car. 

The 750S was launched earlier this year as a replacement for the 720S and features a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 with 740bhp and 800Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of 2.8 seconds and top speed of 206mph. 

Now read our list of the best supercars...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

