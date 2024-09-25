Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New McLaren Ultimate Series model to be revealed on 6 October

Short teaser video hints at new flagship, which will follow in the footsteps of hallowed F1 and P1 models

By:Richard Ingram
25 Sep 2024
McLaren F1 and P1

McLaren is readying itself for the launch of a new flagship ‘1’ car, which it has now confirmed will be revealed on 6 October at 13:00 BST. It follows the legendary McLaren F1 from the nineties and its successor, the hybrid P1, which launched in 2013.

The name hasn’t yet been revealed, but a short teaser video published on social media (below) suggests it’ll all but certainly feature a new take on the ‘1’ moniker. In the video’s description, McLaren said: “A ‘1’ car challenges the limits of possibility, reflecting the fine poetry between design and engineering. These timeless, uncompromising vehicles epitomise a generation.”

We know little else about the new model as yet, although given the P1 launched the brand’s hybrid journey over a decade ago, the car that follows is very likely to feature at least a degree of electrification – in one form or another. Whether that’s a straightforward hybrid system, or something with a plug, remains to be seen.

One snippet from the film says the new ‘1’ car will be: “the next icon, the next benchmark. The best looking, sounding, performing… A ‘1’ car has to define a generation and absolutely be the pinnacle and representation of McLaren DNA.”

We’ll have to wait a little longer to see if McLaren has chosen to shoehorn in its tried-and-tested turbocharged V8, or if it’s decided to develop something completely new, with a hybrid system at its core.

Given its position at the top of McLaren’s road-car range, expect a heavy focus on aerodynamics and high-level Formula One-inspired engineering. The F1 and P1 represented the absolute peak of what the sports car maker was capable of at the time, and we expect the next ‘1’ model to be no different.

A driver-focused cabin with a minimalist dashboard is all but a given, although any specifics regarding layout and standard equipment remain under wraps for another couple of weeks.

Are you excited for McLaren's latest hypercar? Let us know in the comments section below...

