New McLaren Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition is an ultra-rare F1-inspired roadster

McLaren celebrates is 10th Formula One championship with a special-edition Artura

By:Alastair Crooks
3 Feb 2026
McLaren Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition - front 3/49

McLaren won its 10th Formula One Constructors’ Championship in 2025 alongside a maiden world championship for Lando Norris, and to celebrate, the Woking-based firm has revealed the Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition. 

The MCL39 part of the name pays tribute to the McLaren MCL39 F1 car, driven by Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri. Even with their performances during last season, both McLaren drivers would do well to get on the list for this version of the Artura Spider, because it’s being limited to just 10 units. 

The Artura is McLaren’s first series-production plug-in hybrid and it’s also one of the best supercars you can buy right now - especially in drop-top Spider form, claiming our Performance Car of the Year award in 2025. 

The changes made to the Artura Spider for this title-winning celebration are cosmetic. The paint finish is done by hand and mixes McLaren Special Operations’ distinctive Myan Orange with Onyx Black. There are unique ‘10’ motifs on the side of the Artura too, with outlines of previous championship-winning McLaren F1 cars. The exterior also receives a ‘Black Pack’ with 10-spoke forged alloy wheels finished in black and offset by orange brake calipers. A sports exhaust with a darkened ‘Stealth Exhaust Finisher’ is added as well. 

Open this Artura Spider’s butterfly-style doors and on either side of the carbon-fibre sill you’ll see the races that Norris and Piastri won during the 2025 season, along with their signatures. The headrests of the seats (which are embroidered in McLaren and Myan orange) feature a unique ‘10’ with ten stars surrounding it. In the luggage compartment at the front you’ll find a custom plaque with a list of wins, poles and fastest laps by McLaren in 2025. 

McLaren Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition - interior9

The Artura Spider’s powertrain goes untouched - which is no bad thing. A 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6, aided by an electric motor, produces 690bhp and 720Nm of torque. All of this goes to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic, resulting in a 0-62mph time of three seconds flat and a 205mph top speed. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

