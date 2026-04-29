For nearly a decade, we’ve been told that bespoke platforms for BEVs bring undeniable advantages in the quest to make them more efficient and better to drive. However, Mercedes has turned this notion upside down, because it’s now confirmed that in the future, its equivalent BEV and ICE models will be based on one platform, even after it’s already spent the money developing bespoke options.

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We spoke with Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, at the Beijing Auto Show, and he confirmed to us that the new plan is for the company to offer a ‘true Mercedes’ experience in each car regardless of the powertrain. He said, “We overestimated the speed with which customers would be willing to switch over to electric mobility.

“It’s pretty clear that customers want to have the choice, and we can’t predict in a reasonable way how quickly that will happen. So we have changed our strategy, so that we are fully flexible in offering products according to the customer’s request.

“But point two. Years ago, we were under the assumption that customers would appreciate a strong differentiation between the design of a combustion vehicle and the design of an electric vehicle,” he continued. “That has turned out not to be the case today. They tell us ‘We want the same iconic Mercedes design’, so we close the zip on that.”