Electrifying stuff! All-new electric Mercedes E-Class spotted for the first time

The all-new, all-electric Mercedes E-Class has been spotted for the first time as it begins to get in shape for its heavyweight title fight against the BMW i5, Volvo ES90 and the award-winning Audi A6 e-tron.

The E-Class with EQ Technology, as it will officially be called, is expected to be unveiled in late 2026 before hitting the streets sometime in 2027. It will also serve as the replacement for the Mercedes EQE, which was created to be the pure-electric alternative to the E-Class.

However, before any mid-level executives get too alarmed, the E-Class is still going to be available with good old-fashioned combustion power in the future. Mercedes recently decided its EV strategy would be to offer combustion and electric versions of its long-established models, such as the GLC, C-Class and E-Class, side-by-side.

It’s the same strategy rival BMW has been successfully employing for years. As an example, the i5 is simply the zero-emissions version of the latest BMW 5 Series, and the full selection of petrol, hybrid and electric models is available for you through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The two versions of the E-Class will look almost identical, as you can see from our spy pictures that handily show the current sixth-generation E-Class keeping an eye on its electric twin. The internal-combustion model will eventually be facelifted to match the EV’s design.

What will the electric Mercedes E-Class look like?

The new E-Class EQ has a much more traditional three-box saloon shape than the futuristic but very computer mouse-like design of the EQE. The long bonnet that will stretch out in front of the driver hopefully contains an equally enormous frunk, because there was no storage under the nose of the EQE.