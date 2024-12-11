However, it’s worth noting that this model does not feature the striking illuminated grille of its electric counterpart, endowing it with a more conservative look overall. The rear end is largely the same as before, with the exception of new lights on the saloon; the estate makes do with those used on the existing model.

The cabin has not evolved from its current generation, so if you were hoping for an S-Class-style replacement of the dash with a full-width screen you’ll be disappointed. You get the same 12.3-inch driver’s display and 11.9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen.

Instead, Mercedes has integrated its latest user interface into the existing layout. Within these changes are greater levels of AI support in the software, which can enable more substantial over-the-air updates.

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Another major beneficiary of this change is Mercedes’ navigation, which now incorporates both Google AI and Maps data. The rest of the cabin updates revolve around a new simplified steering wheel already seen on its other models, plus refreshed materials and trim options.

Alongside improving the aesthetics and tech, Mercedes has been hard at work on the engines to ensure all options are compliant with Euro 7 emissions regulations.

The two mild-hybrid petrol options consist of the C 250, which has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor, and puts out a total of 237bhp and 320Nm of torque for a 7.3-second 0-62mph time and 154mph top speed. The combined efficiency for the C 250 stands at 43.5mpg – identical to its main rival, the BMW 320i.

The C 300 has a more powerful version of the same four-cylinder engine and the same 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Total power stands at 278bhp and 400Nm of torque, lowering the 0-62mph time to 6.1 seconds while increasing the top speed to 155mph. The economy dips slightly as a result of the extra power: on a combined run the C 300 should return 42.9mpg.

There’s one plug-in hybrid option in the C300e, which has 347bhp thanks to a small power hike for the petrol and electric motors.

Mercedes quotes a 62-mile BEV range. While on paper this is less than the previous 70-mile quoted range, the standardised test has been tweaked for the latest generation – so we expect the real-world results to be largely the same.

There have been no major updates to the battery pack or its 19.5kWh capacity, and it’s also still able to be recharged at up to 55kW on a DC fast charger. Mercedes will no longer offer the C300de diesel plug-in hybrid.

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