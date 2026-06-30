Hot Mercedes-AMG C 63 Electric prepares for fight with the BMW iM3

A couple of months ago the covers came off the all-new Mercedes C-Class Electric and now we’ve had our first glimpse of the hot AMG variant, which promises to continue the German super-saloon fight into the electric age.

The hot electric C-Class, which we expect to be called Mercedes-AMG C 63 Electric, will be aimed squarely at the upcoming BMW iM3 - recently previewed by the M Neue Klasse Concept at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours race.

While the test car we spotted is covered in camouflage, we can already see some key performance-related changes over the standard C-Class Electric. For starters the wheelarches, in true AMG fashion, stick out further - especially at the front - to give the car a more imposing stance.

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Then there are the wider wheel and tyre combinations, with larger brake discs and calipers on show too. The front and rear bumpers are well disguised, although we expect to see larger air ducts to provide cooling to those uprated brakes and around to the back we’ll likely see a diffuser.

The rest of the changes look far more restrained than the wild BMW M Concept we saw at Le Mans, which sported a wide bodykit, front splitter, rear ducktail spoiler and vented bonnet.