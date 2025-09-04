Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Open-top Mercedes G-Class is on the way back… this time with four doors

Mercedes has teased a return of its iconic convertible G-Class, and it’s not just a special edition

By:Jordan Katsianis
4 Sep 2025
Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet teaser

The Mercedes G-Class convertible is set to return to showrooms, with the brand confirming that an open-top version of its wildly popular SUV will be made available in global markets, including the UK and USA. 

Mercedes has often sold soft-top G-Class models in the past, but these were typically only available in a short-wheelbase form. When the G was reimagined in the late 2010s, only a long-wheelbase variant was offered, so other than a few extravagant ‘Landaulet’ versions, the model has remained as a hard-top only. 

That is about to change, though, with Mercedes teasing the silhouette of its new G-Class convertible, which will combine some form of folding roof mechanism with a long-wheelbase five-door bodyshell for the first time in mass production. If you can't wait for it to arrive, you can buy a standard used Mercedes G-Class for less than £70,000 through our Buy a Car service.

The teaser is very vague, but we can clearly see a new section at the rear that will fold down to create a semi-open space. How the roof will fold – and where and how it’ll be stored when down – remains to be seen, but we do expect to see some level of compromise to the existing bootspace and the rear seat packaging. 

We’ll learn more in the coming months, with Mercedes also set to reveal more on a variety of engine options, probably leading with the G 63 AMG’s V8. However, it could also include the G580 EQ’s electric powertrain, which would create a very specific niche.

Prices will exceed those of the current model, and are likely to start from just over £150,000. However, they won’t reach the £600,000 of the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet – Merc’s last factory-built open-top G-Wagen. 

Click here for our list of the best 4x4s and off-road cars...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

