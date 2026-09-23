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Mad Brabus 900 Rocket Edition is also the first new Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet

This convertible G-Class has enough modifications to make Mansory blush

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Sep 2026
Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio - front angled18

A new Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet is coming soon from the car manufacturer, but long-time Mercedes tuner Brabus has beaten it to market, launching the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio.

Like the upcoming G-Class Cabriolet, the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio comes with four doors and it’s based on the hottest AMG 63 variant. However, the mechanism of the folding fabric roof is taken from the XL 800 Cabrio so the Brabus model looks slightly different to prototypes of the Mercedes with a unique roll hoop and side panels. 

We’ve seen a few Brabus ‘Rocket’ models in the past. For instance, it took the G 63 performance SUV and gave it some serious attitude to create the ‘Superblack’ and even turned it into a lifted pick-up truck in the case of the 900 XLP. It’s unlikely you’ll ever see the new 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio, though, because just 10 will be made, presumably costing way more than the £670,000 (before VAT) Brabus was asking for the 800 XL Cabrio

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The new folding roof is a “sophisticated two-piece soft-top construction comprising more than 500 components manufactured to OEM-quality standards”, according to Brabus. The roof opens or closes in 20 seconds and when it is closed, Brabus says the carbon-fibre bow integrated into the front section not only helps maintain shape at high speeds but also reduces road and wind noise. 

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Along with this, the rear window incorporated in the folding roof is heated, there's a new inverted ‘77’ logo (a reference to 1977, the year when Brabus was founded) and there are further Brabus logos added to the roof. When stowed away, a tailor-made tonneau cover protects the folded soft-top from getting dirty. 

Brabus also says each model undergoes more than 10 hours of water testing in a climate chamber to ensure the roof seals are doing their job. Brabus expects owners of the 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio to use it as a full four-seater and while the rear seats don’t get the same neck heaters as the front seats, the rear doors have been given special hinges that enable 90-degree opening for easier access – like the ones in a Nissan Qashqai

Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio - interior18

Elsewhere, it’s typical Brabus craziness with the same V8 engine as you get in the G 63 enlarged to 4.5 litres with new turbochargers to take the output to 900bhp and 1,250Nm of torque. Even in the huge Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio, the 0-62mph time stands at 3.7 seconds and you can max it out on the autobahn at an electronically limited 149mph, although the speedometer dial reads as far as a mildly terrifying 300km/h (186mph). 

While a drop-top G-Class will surely attract plenty of attention by itself, Brabus hasn’t left anything to chance. There are new 24-inch tri-spoke wheels with functioning carbon aeroblades, carbon-fibre bumper extensions front and rear, huge air ducts behind all four wheels, a massive air intake on the bonnet and plenty more carbon-fibre additions. The Mercedes three-pointed star in the grille has been swapped out for a Brabus ‘B’ logo too. 

The interior is suitably eye-catching too with bespoke ‘shell’ patterns on the Brabus seats, which are upholstered in leather and Alcantara. Bright red accents contrast with the carbon-fibre trim on the air vents, stitching, switchgear and speakers, plus there’s ‘Rocket Edition’ branding on the front passenger’s grab handle – just in case you forget what you’re sitting in. 

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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