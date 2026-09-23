Along with this, the rear window incorporated in the folding roof is heated, there's a new inverted ‘77’ logo (a reference to 1977, the year when Brabus was founded) and there are further Brabus logos added to the roof. When stowed away, a tailor-made tonneau cover protects the folded soft-top from getting dirty.

Brabus also says each model undergoes more than 10 hours of water testing in a climate chamber to ensure the roof seals are doing their job. Brabus expects owners of the 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio to use it as a full four-seater and while the rear seats don’t get the same neck heaters as the front seats, the rear doors have been given special hinges that enable 90-degree opening for easier access – like the ones in a Nissan Qashqai.

Elsewhere, it’s typical Brabus craziness with the same V8 engine as you get in the G 63 enlarged to 4.5 litres with new turbochargers to take the output to 900bhp and 1,250Nm of torque. Even in the huge Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio, the 0-62mph time stands at 3.7 seconds and you can max it out on the autobahn at an electronically limited 149mph, although the speedometer dial reads as far as a mildly terrifying 300km/h (186mph).

While a drop-top G-Class will surely attract plenty of attention by itself, Brabus hasn’t left anything to chance. There are new 24-inch tri-spoke wheels with functioning carbon aeroblades, carbon-fibre bumper extensions front and rear, huge air ducts behind all four wheels, a massive air intake on the bonnet and plenty more carbon-fibre additions. The Mercedes three-pointed star in the grille has been swapped out for a Brabus ‘B’ logo too.

The interior is suitably eye-catching too with bespoke ‘shell’ patterns on the Brabus seats, which are upholstered in leather and Alcantara. Bright red accents contrast with the carbon-fibre trim on the air vents, stitching, switchgear and speakers, plus there’s ‘Rocket Edition’ branding on the front passenger’s grab handle – just in case you forget what you’re sitting in.

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