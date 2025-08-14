New Mercedes GLA spied with cutting-edge EV powertrain

Mercedes is putting the finishing touches to a new generation of its smallest SUV, the GLA – and our spies have caught the forthcoming model out in the open. This all-new model will share its underpinnings, including its cutting-edge MMA platform and hyper-efficient electric or hybrid powertrains, with the new CLA.

The new GLA will go on sale within the next 12 months, and cost from around £40,000 in hybrid form, or £45,000 as an EV. The current GLA starts from just over £36,000 and is available now through our Buy A Car service. There are also GLA leasing deals available and two-year old used models from around £24,000.

What will the new Mercedes GLA look like?

Despite the car in these photos being hidden under camouflage, we can see lots of new design details that’ll draw from the forthcoming GLC SUV we’ll see at the Munich Motor Show in September. They include a big illuminated grille and sleek headlights that bleed into them. The rear end will feature dramatic new lighting, likely connected by a thin lightbar with three-pointed elements at the centre of each unit.

The body’s size, though, won’t grow much because the new GLA will also in effect act as the replacement for the A-Class – there’s no new hatchback in Merc’s development plan. Inside, expect a similar glossy black dash face to the CLA, with the same 14-inch touchscreen, plus an optional passenger display and 10-inch driver’s display.

Advanced new platform and EV tech

But the bits that will really change the GLA are largely under the skin. That’s because the new GLA will use Merc’s new MMA architecture, which has brought the German brand’s EVs right up to the cutting edge of technology. This platform features things such as an 800V architecture and a 85kWh battery that in the CLA250+ saloon is capable of over 480 miles.

We don’t expect the GLA to quite hit that range figure due to its higher driving position and extra drag, but it won’t be far off if fitted with the same battery and electric motor combo. But this will be just one option in a range including dual-motor variants, as well as an entry-level 58.5kWh battery pack. AMG will also likely get involved with a high-performance variant of its own.

Hybrid options

If you’re not into EVs, the new GLA will also be available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and the front wheels. A plug-in hybrid will also be added to the range later on to give buyers a wide range of options to suit their circumstances.

As the final confirmed bodystyle within the MMA family, the GLA will join the CLA saloon and Shooting Brake that are on sale now, plus the new seven-seat GLB due to be revealed towards the end of the year.

