Verdict

It probably looks worse, but the Mercedes GLE 450 e has received a sensible overhaul that should keep it competitive against a raft of redesigned rivals. Its tech was updated and improved while maintaining physical interior controls and old-school luxury trappings, while the plug-in hybrid powertrain benefits from a bigger engine and more powerful electric motor. The cloud-connected suspension tech yields a truly sensational ride, too. Is it expensive? Sure, but in the Merc’s case, you get what you pay for.

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What’s the best car to own? Well, back in 2025, our Driver Power satisfaction survey awarded that title to the Mercedes GLE, with the big Benz earning top scores from real owners. It beat everything from superminis to SUVs; customers absolutely love it.

Those pondering another model will be pleased to hear that Mercedes hasn’t ruined the GLE with its latest makeover. The 2027 model is not an all-new generation, but instead an “extensive update” complete with approximately 3,000 new or revised components. It’s unclear if that count includes all of the Mercedes stars on the front – a rather tedious tally up suggests there are 181 in total.

Indeed, it’s pretty easy to see the GLE’s basic body has been carried over with the brand’s latest, if somewhat gaudy, styling cues applied. If there was one area where the Merc would have been better off being left alone, this is it.