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New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is an ultra-extravagant Rolls-Royce rival

The grandiose Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine is still available with a V12 engine in certain markets, but over here the highlight will be a new V8

By:Ellis Hyde
24 Mar 2026
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class - front action30

For the discerning magnates, oligarchs and tycoons out there who feel the commonplace Mercedes S-Class isn’t palatial enough for them, allow us to introduce the ultra-luxurious new Maybach version that swaps understatement for extravagance.

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class builds on the facelifted S-Class that was unveiled in January and received massive changes throughout, such as a brand-new flat-plane V8 engine, a redesigned dashboard dominated by screens and a water-cooled supercomputer to power its next-generation driver-assistance technology.

Maybachs have never been about subtlety, and this new one is designed to be even more imposing. The already enormous chrome pinstripe grille is now 20 per cent larger and features an illuminated surround and Maybach lettering, so that, day or night, lesser motorists know to move out of this car’s way. 

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The three-pointed Mercedes star that stands proudly on the bow of the S-Class can light up too, along with the Maybach emblem on the C‑pillar. The new headlights don’t just incorporate another pair of three-pointed stars, but are complemented by touches of rose gold, while the chrome fin running down the centre of the bonnet accentuates its length and grandeur.  

There are new wheel designs as well, including 20-inch polished forged rims that feature a floating Mercedes emblem in the centre that always remains upright, just like those on a Rolls-Royce.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class - rear action30

Getting into the Maybach is meant to be a moment of theatre, and so it’s available with rear doors that can gracefully open and close themselves with a gentle pull on the handle or at the touch of a button, while a Maybach logo is projected onto the ground.

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The interior of this 5.5-metre long megayacht cocoons the occupants in sumptuous leather, exquisitely finished wood trim, ambient lighting and powerful technology. The most obvious change from the last Maybach S-Class is the addition of the ‘Superscreen’ dashboard that consists of a 14.4-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display beneath a single piece of glass, plus a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The centre console has also been redesigned and now features dual wireless charging pads, framed by more open-pore wood trim.  

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Of course, it’s the back seats that potential Maybach buyers will be most interested in. There, they’ll find two first-class-worthy seats that can recline until they’re nearly flat – ideal for owners tuckered out after conducting a hostile takeover – plus a frankly ridiculous amount of space. 

The centre console has been redesigned too, and now comes with two detachable smartphone-like remotes and precisely shaped holders for the optional silver-plated Robbe & Berking champagne flutes. Behind the rear armrest is a 10-litre refrigerated compartment that can accommodate several bottles of bubbly and ensures they’re always kept at the perfect temperature. Or should owners wish, the fridge can be removed to provide more space for their belongings on top of the 480-litre boot. 

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The new 13.1-inch displays mounted on the backs of the front seats – where there’s yet more impeccable wood trim to admire – don’t deliver the spectacle of the BMW 7 Series’s 31-inch ‘Theatre Screen’ that descends from the roof, but they do come with HD cameras built-in for video conferencing.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class - dash30

All the screens in the new S-Class use the very latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system, which features an AI-powered virtual assistant combining input from ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini to make interaction easy. 

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With the newly launched Manufaktur Made to Measure programme, the Mercedes-Maybach S‑Class can become something truly unique as customers have virtually limitless scope to choose leather, stitching and embroidery, plus bespoke finishes for the car. 

There are more than 150 paint colours available, too, and the option of a leather-free interior for the first time in a Maybach that has been crafted to meet every exacting standard of the marque’s traditional leather cabins. The ‘Stormy Grey’ design features a man-made cowhide alternative and textile produced from a linen‑and‑recycled‑polyester blend, contrasted by deep white piping and diamond stitching. 

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The Maybach S-Class has managed to retain its 6.0-litre V12, but only for select markets and the UK isn’t one of them. Here, the flagship engine is Mercedes’ brand-new flat-plane-crank V8 with mild-hybrid assistance for maximum smoothness. 

The ‘M117 Evo’ engine will feature in the Maybach S 680 and delivers 621bhp plus 900Nm of torque, enabling this near 2.5-tonne limousine to do 0-62mph in just 4.0 seconds – although occupants can expect to spill their champers if the driver tries to achieve that.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class - seats30

The Maybach S 580 gets a different 4.0-litre V8, also with mild-hybrid tech, that produces 530bhp and 750Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid Maybach S 580 e with EQ Technology features a six-cylinder petrol engine that’s been upgraded to have greater immediacy, and is paired with an electric motor and a 22kWh battery that offers around 60 miles of pure-electric range. 

To deliver the most serene driving experience possible, the Maybach S-Class gets additional insulation and there’s a dedicated Maybach drive mode which apparently has been “engineered entirely around supreme ride comfort”. Providing that is Mercedes’ new air-suspension system, with an Intelligent Damper Control function. 

This uses data collected from other Mercedes cars with the same air-suspension set-up to anticipate potholes, speed bumps or imperfections in the road ahead, and can adjust the damping rate up to 10 metres before larger imperfections to ensure the car retains it composure and occupants remain unruffled.

We expect the new Maybach S-Class will start from around £175,000, but once customers start exploring the options list or personalising their ride, the price should rise to £250,000 or perhaps even higher. If you’re curious though, that’s about the same money as a Bentley Flying Spur, while a Rolls-Royce Phantom can easily reach £500,000.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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