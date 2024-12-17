For the discerning magnates, oligarchs and tycoons out there who feel the commonplace Mercedes S-Class isn’t palatial enough for them, allow us to introduce the ultra-luxurious new Maybach version that swaps understatement for extravagance.

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class builds on the facelifted S-Class that was unveiled in January and received massive changes throughout, such as a brand-new flat-plane V8 engine, a redesigned dashboard dominated by screens and a water-cooled supercomputer to power its next-generation driver-assistance technology.

Maybachs have never been about subtlety, and this new one is designed to be even more imposing. The already enormous chrome pinstripe grille is now 20 per cent larger and features an illuminated surround and Maybach lettering, so that, day or night, lesser motorists know to move out of this car’s way.

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The three-pointed Mercedes star that stands proudly on the bow of the S-Class can light up too, along with the Maybach emblem on the C‑pillar. The new headlights don’t just incorporate another pair of three-pointed stars, but are complemented by touches of rose gold, while the chrome fin running down the centre of the bonnet accentuates its length and grandeur.

There are new wheel designs as well, including 20-inch polished forged rims that feature a floating Mercedes emblem in the centre that always remains upright, just like those on a Rolls-Royce.

Getting into the Maybach is meant to be a moment of theatre, and so it’s available with rear doors that can gracefully open and close themselves with a gentle pull on the handle or at the touch of a button, while a Maybach logo is projected onto the ground.