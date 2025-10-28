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New Mercedes Sprinter is Boulder than ever before

It’s a rocky start for Mercedes’ next-generation large van, but that’s nothing to worry about

By:Dean Gibson, Alastair Crooks
14 Sep 2026
New Mercedes Sprinter at IAA Hannover - front 6

With no new models to unveil, Mercedes’ IAA Transportation show in Hanover was a relatively low-key affair. The latest product on the stand was the V-Class-replacing Mercedes VLE, which the company revealed back in March, while the press presentation focused on how Mercedes will help keep fleets and SMEs on the road with optimised logistics and maintenance features.

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However, some more information was revealed about the next-generation Sprinter, in the shape of a life-sized stone sculpture. First revealed in October 2025, ‘The Boulder’ has now been chipped away to reveal more of the new fourth-generation van’s appearance

The new grille has a more upright shape than the current van’s, bringing the Sprinter into line with the VLE MPV and new C-Class and GLC passenger models. It’s adorned by a typically large three-pointed star, while the bonnet line has been smoothed out to boost airflow around the front of the van.

The new Sprinter will sit on one of two platforms, either Mercedes’ VAN.EA for electric drive, or VAN.CA for combustion engines. VAN.EA is the same platform that the VLE and VLS executive transports will use, although Mercedes says the platform will allow for a clear differentiation between the electric Sprinter and its people-carrier counterparts. 

Early tests of the VAN.EA platform have been impressive, with the smaller VLE model, covering 683 miles after two 15-minute charging stops. Up to 300 miles of range seems possible with VAN.EA, but we’ll have to wait and see if that equates to a better range than the current eSprinter, which manages 279 miles from a 113kWh battery. 

Mercedes Sprinter &#039;the boulder&#039; - front grill6

The VAN.EA and VAN.CA platforms will be modular, so they’ll be able to cater to a variety of needs with different bodystyles. Mercedes says customers will have a choice of “numerous lengths, wheelbases and weight variants”, as well as conversions to suit delivery companies, refrigerated vehicles, emergency services, workshop vehicles and campervans. 

Expect more of the Sprinter to be revealed, both via the sculpture and also in actual metal, ahead of its arrival later in 2027.

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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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