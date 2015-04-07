During our time with the Vito Tourer, we simply folded the seat backs down to boost interior space, especially because we didn’t have a big enough area to store the seats when removed. All of the seat backs fold individually, and the outer chairs are simple to operate, with levers on the side that let the backs drop in one motion. The middle ones are a bit fiddlier, with a fabric strap on the shoulder.

Access is a breeze through the sliding side doors, including to the rearmost row, while families of quadruplets can rejoice at the fact that the outer chairs in both rows have Isofix child-seat anchors.

Up front, Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment features, and the high-resolution screen gives the cabin a boost. There are circular air vents, as seen in the passenger-car range, and gloss-black trim gives the dashboard a lift, but there’s no avoiding the hard-wearing plastics that appear virtually everywhere else. However, that’s par for the course for a van-derived MPV such as this.

On the road, the 2.0-litre CDI 116 diesel packs a decent amount of power and torque. The nine-speed automatic might seem like overkill, but it helps to keep the engine in its power band, and while the shifts are slow, they’re pretty smooth. The weight of the seats helps to settle the ride of the Mercedes at higher speeds, although that large boxy body does cause big bumps to shudder through the vehicle.

In town, the Vito Tourer’s sheer size means it’s not the most manoeuvrable car around, but the steering is light and the tall driving position and big windows offer a fantastic view, while a reversing camera is standard to help with backing this five-metre-plus machine into spaces. Just remember to give yourself enough room so that the large tailgate can be opened without hitting anything.

