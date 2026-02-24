Hardcore MG Cyberster 'Superleggera' possible as brand wants special editions to boost sales
Bosses think special editions will help keep up demand for electric sports car
A stripped-down, more focused version of the MG Cyberster is one of many ideas bosses at the brand have to keep its drop-top two-seater feeling fresh, and hopefully not be forgotten as the likes of Alpine and Audi launch their electric sports cars in the next few years.
In an exclusive interview, vice president of global design Jozef Kaban told us of his vision of a more pure version of the Cyberster, trimmed down “just to see how light we can go when you get to the maximum [weight loss]”.
He described “a car which will be sexy just by being very light – like a detox, you know. Reduce everything, maybe even almost empty” – immediately conjuring up the idea of a Cyberster Superleggera in our minds.
A serious diet would certainly help make the Cyberster more of a pure sports car, because the striking convertible is better regarded as a capable cruiser than a B-road barnstormer. However, that’s not surprising given that it weighs nearly two tonnes, whereas we’ve been promised that the new Alpine A110 EV will tip the scales at around 1,450kg.
“Once you start to cut down certain things and certain weight, it can maybe get more exciting to drive, because it's a totally different experience than [straight-line] performance,” said Kaban.
A coupe version of the Cyberster has been on the cards for some time as well, because we saw the fixed-head Cyber GTS concept back two years ago. Carl Gotham, advanced design director for MG’s parent firm, SAIC Motor, told us this version would offer a 2+2 seating layout like a Porsche 911. He even hinted it could become a reality in 2025, but it never materialised.
Rather than a Cyberster Superleggera or a rugged Cyber Dakar – which we think would also be quite something – MG’s head of product and planning for the UK, David Allison, told Auto Express he’s very keen to create special editions of the brand’s halo car primarily using unique “paint colours, roof colours, seat colours, wheels, bits and pieces like that. That's how I think we keep the longevity of that car going in the near future.”
The Cyberster Black concept presented at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed showed us what such a special edition could look like, featuring a bespoke deep black paint enhanced with ultra-fine glass particles to give it a “subtle sparkle”. However, there was nothing subtle about its huge chrome rims.
There has been a Cyberster Red Top Edition, which was not an homage to the British tabloids, but to MG’s 100th anniversary, with the unique beige paintwork and red roof inspired by icons from its past. Unfortunately, it was only sold in China.
Hopefully we’ll be treated to our first special edition soon and the Superleggera does become a reality. But in the meantime, if the MG Cyberster has caught your eye with its sharp looks and impractical (but awesome) supercar-inspired scissor doors, right now you can save more than £10,000 on a new (pre-reg) top-of-the-line model through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
