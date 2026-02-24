A stripped-down, more focused version of the MG Cyberster is one of many ideas bosses at the brand have to keep its drop-top two-seater feeling fresh, and hopefully not be forgotten as the likes of Alpine and Audi launch their electric sports cars in the next few years.

In an exclusive interview, vice president of global design Jozef Kaban told us of his vision of a more pure version of the Cyberster, trimmed down “just to see how light we can go when you get to the maximum [weight loss]”.

He described “a car which will be sexy just by being very light – like a detox, you know. Reduce everything, maybe even almost empty” – immediately conjuring up the idea of a Cyberster Superleggera in our minds.

A serious diet would certainly help make the Cyberster more of a pure sports car, because the striking convertible is better regarded as a capable cruiser than a B-road barnstormer. However, that’s not surprising given that it weighs nearly two tonnes, whereas we’ve been promised that the new Alpine A110 EV will tip the scales at around 1,450kg.

“Once you start to cut down certain things and certain weight, it can maybe get more exciting to drive, because it's a totally different experience than [straight-line] performance,” said Kaban.