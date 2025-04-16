Easy and comfortable to drive

High-spec Trophy model

Just £206.34 a month

MG's modern-day image as a maker of efficient, value-for-money cars has been built by cars like the MG HS. The latest model adds some premium zing to the original's package, and you can get the keys for a bargain £206 a month.

This deal from Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, requires a modest £2,771.08 initial payment, and then it’s 36 months of £206.34.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year; 6,000 miles will cost you £210.83 a month, while 8,000 comes in at £276.88 a month, so this deal is better for drivers who cover shorter mileages a year.

What's great about this deal is the spec. The Trophy model is the top rung of the HS ladder, and adds heated front seats, an electric tailgate, a 360-degree parking camera, wireless phone charging, and a nifty smartphone app to control various functions on the car. This is on top of the entry-level car's 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Powering this top-drawer HS is a 1.5-litre petrol engine. With 167bhp, acceleration is perfectly decent, if a little raucous at times, but more than adequate for a family-sized SUV. It's an easy car to drive, too, with light steering and supple suspension.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG HS leasing offers from leading providers on our MG HS page.

