What I love most about the MG4 Urban is its incredible efficiency; I’ve been blown away by some of the figures it has returned on short commutes around my Oxfordshire home. But I was keen to see how it would perform on a longer journey to pick up my family from Luton Airport.

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Although the 130-mile round trip was almost all on motorways and I had the air-con cranked up, I was stunned to see the MG return 4.8 miles per kWh. In fact, it had used just 26 per cent of the battery’s charge by the time I reached the airport. In all my time driving electric cars, I’ve never seen one achieve anything close to this before.

This eye-catching efficiency figure is no doubt helped by the MG4 Urban’s kerbweight. Our Long Range model comes in at just 1,520kg – that’s more than 500kg lighter than the Skoda Elroq SUV that I previously ran on our fleet.

MG4 Urban Premium Long Range: second report

Tyre-supply problems result in a trying time for our man

Efficiency: 4.4 miles/kWh

4.4 miles/kWh Mileage: 4,282

Oh, MG! New-car ownership is supposed to be easy, but sometimes the simplest things can cause untold problems. Regular readers will know a mysterious tyre pressure warning flashed up not too long after taking delivery of our MG4 Urban, but as you can probably tell from the picture, it turns out it wasn’t so mysterious after all.